Caretaker boss says he still wants job but would back another candidate

Barry Ferguson expects clarity to be given on Rangers’ managerial position in the next few days amid reports that Davide Ancelotti is set to land the head coach position.

Ancelotti Jnr - the son of legendary manager Carlo - is reportedly lined up to be Rangers next manager by prospective new owners 49ers Enterprises and US businessman Andrew Cavenagh. The 35-year-old is currently part of Real Madrid’s coaching staff as an assistant to his father. However, with Ancelotti Snr taking over as Brazil boss next month, sweeping changes are coming at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti Jnr is well-known to recently-appointed Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell from their time at Everton and has been on the radar of the 49ers for some time. According to Spanish media, the Italian is poised to take over at Ibrox in mid-June.

Barry Ferguson expects clarity on his future very soon. | SNS Group

Ferguson has been Rangers’ caretaker boss for three months, holding the fort in the wake of Philippe Clement’s sacking while behind-the-scenes issues in Govan are addressed. Ferguson reiterated his desire to land the job on a permanent basis and divulged that updates on his and other major matters at Rangers are coming soon.

Speaking ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee United on Wednesday at Ibrox, Ferguson said: “There's always going to be speculation. In terms of the update on myself, now that's going to remain private, but I'm sure you'll see over the course of the next few days. Hopefully there's going to be a bit of movement because I've mentioned a number of times it has to get moving in terms of who's going to be the manager.

“Because of the pre-season coming up, there's players out of the contract, players that are back on loan, etc, etc, etc. So, hopefully in the next few days we'll be clear on what's going to be happening.”

Pressed as to whether the game against United will be his last in charge at Ibrox, Ferguson replied: “You never know. What I need to do is I need to remain as professional as possible and that's what I'll always do. That's what I've done since the first day I stepped into the training centre, always be professional. Make sure that my teams and my players are professional and that's what I'll continue to do.

Rangers ‘will be really clear’ on future

“Of course it's difficult for everybody. Not just the players, the staff around the training centre, most importantly, the supporters. But look, things are starting to move. That's the most important thing. Over the coming days or weeks, we'll be really clear on what way the club's going to move forward.”

Quizzed about Ancelotti Jnr in particular, Ferguson said: “I don't know anything about him, if I'm being honest. I know he's his dad's assistant. What I know is his dad's one of the best managers. But look, there's always going to be speculation. There's been speculation since I've come in. I've no issue with that. That's just the way it operates up here in the west of Scotland.”

Ferguson reiterated his desire to do the job on a permanent basis and backed himself to make a success of it. “I can handle the job, no problem,” he said. “In terms of, I get everybody's got their opinion on who's going to be wanted for the job or who's going to get the job. I have no issues with that.

“But what I'm saying to you and what I've said to everybody in here, this job doesn't scare me one single bit. Because I know there's a hell of a lot of work to be done. I've been lucky enough to be in the door and know what's needed.

“This [Rangers] is built on winning. We need to start winning. That's been the issue here. That’s clearly why there's a number of managers that have lost their job over the years. Rangers need to get back to challenging and winning trophies. That's there for everybody to see.

Davide Ancelotti, right, has been heavily linked with the Rangers job. | Getty Images

“I'm not hiding anything. I'm sure that the changes have been made. They realise that. The supporters realise that. I certainly realise it. It's a big job, but it's also a brilliant job to have. There's a lot of work to be done and hopefully when things are starting to move, we'll see soon what's going to happen.

“If somebody else gets the job, I'll still support them. I'll still get behind them from a distance. I'll go back to hopefully my role I had before. Will it hurt me? No, I'll be disappointed. I'd be lying if I'm sitting here and saying otherwise. Yeah, I'll be disappointed. But you know what? I'm a big boy. I'll get on with it and I'll move on.

