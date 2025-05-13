What channel is Rangers v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 13th May 2025, 18:38 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 18:53 BST
Full details ahead of Rangers v Dundee Utd in the Scottish Premiership

Rangers play their final home match of the Scottish Premiership season when they welcome Dundee Utd to Ibrox.

Caretaker manager Barry Ferguson clocked up his first win in Govan since being handed the reins last weekend against Aberdeen and he will be looking for the same again against Dundee United, who are hoping to secure European football

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rangers take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.placeholder image
Rangers take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. | SNS Group

Rangers v Dundee Utd match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United takes place on Wednesday, May 13 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Rangers v Dundee Utd TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v Dundee Utd live stream

Overseas subscribers to Rangers TV or Dundee United’s TV channel will be able to watch the match live on their platforms. The stream will not be available to UK-based viewers.

Rangers v Dundee Utd highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ibrox will play host to Rangers v Dundee United.placeholder image
Ibrox will play host to Rangers v Dundee United. | SNS Group

Rangers v Dundee Utd team news

Rangers have an unchanged squad with Ianis Hagi, Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling out for the season.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham (hamstring) is unlikely to feature again this campaign, while Luca Stephenson (hernia) is absent.

Calum Scott will be in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by David Roome and Gordon McCabe. Grant Irvine is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Gary Hilland.

Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice