What channel is Rangers v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers play their final home match of the Scottish Premiership season when they welcome Dundee Utd to Ibrox.
Caretaker manager Barry Ferguson clocked up his first win in Govan since being handed the reins last weekend against Aberdeen and he will be looking for the same again against Dundee United, who are hoping to secure European football
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Dundee Utd match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United takes place on Wednesday, May 13 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Rangers v Dundee Utd TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Rangers v Dundee Utd live stream
Overseas subscribers to Rangers TV or Dundee United’s TV channel will be able to watch the match live on their platforms. The stream will not be available to UK-based viewers.
Rangers v Dundee Utd highlights
Sportscene will be screened on BBC One at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.
Rangers v Dundee Utd team news
Rangers have an unchanged squad with Ianis Hagi, Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling out for the season.
Dundee United defender Ross Graham (hamstring) is unlikely to feature again this campaign, while Luca Stephenson (hernia) is absent.
Calum Scott will be in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by David Roome and Gordon McCabe. Grant Irvine is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Gary Hilland.
