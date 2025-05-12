Rangers 'set' for shock managerial appointment as Ancelotti jnr lined up for Ibrox job

Rangers said to be closing in on Real Madrid assistant

Rangers are reportedly closing in on the shock appointment of Davide Ancelotti as their new manager.

The Real Madrid assistant, who is the son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, has ambitions to become a boss in his own right having also served as his father's number two at Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

Ancelotti senior is leaving his Real Madrid post at the end of the season in order to take up the head coach position with the Brazil national team, with much of his backroom staff also departing the Bernabeu.

Rangers are reportedly close to hiring Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti as their new manager. (Photo by GOKHAN TANER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

According to reports in Spain, Ancelotti junior is destined for Ibrox with Rangers incoming new owners - an American consortium fronted by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises - said to have identified the 35-year-old as the man they want to appoint as the permanent successor to Philippe Clement, who was sacked in February and replaced by Barry Ferguson on an interim basis until the end of the season.

It is claimed that Ancelotti junior will continue to assist his father in his new role with Brazil for the June internationals against Ecuador and Paraguay before heading to Glasgow for pre-season training. Madrid coach Franceso Mauri, 36, is also tipped to join him at Ibrox. One report states that Ancelotti junior has received several offers, including from Saudi Arabai and Serie A side Como, but it is the proposition from the Rangers which appeals most.