Rangers next manager deal 'close' as 37-day timeline emerges for major Ibrox appointment

Rangers are closing in on the appointment of their new manager.

Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Kevin Muscat as their new head coach, though the ex-Ibrox defender won’t be in the dugout for the clash with Dundee United this weekend.

The Gers are said to be ‘working to finalise a deal’ with the 52-year-old, with ex-Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl no longer in the running after ruling himself out of the role to be the club’s next boss on Wednesday, according to a report from The Rangers Review.

Alongside Rohl, the Shanghai Port head coach emerged as one of the two frontrunners to replace Russell Martin, who was sacked following the 1-1 draw against Falkirk after just 123 days in the role, after former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard rejected a return to Glasgow at the weekend.

The Liverpool legend was initially targeted for an emotional return to the club, and flew from Bahrain to meet with the Rangers hierarchy in London last week, though, he opted to turned down the chance to manage the Glasgow giants for a second time. However, with the 36-year-old German coach Rohl having also withdrawn from the process on Wednesday, Muscat is now the man Rangers club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe are hoping will become their next permanent manager.

A former Rangers player, Muscat signed for the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022 won a domestic treble in his first, and only, season in Govan. During his short stay with the Light Blues, he also helped them keep six consecutive clean sheets in the league between August and September.

During his time as a head coach, he has has won the title in three different leagues, winning the A-League Championship with Melbourne Victory twice in 2015 and 2018, the J-League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2022, and the Chinese Super League with current Shanghai Port in 2024. Including domestic cup wins, Muscat has won eight trophies during his 13-year managerial career. Currently top of the Chinese top flight, he could be set to add another to his tally in the coming weeks.

While the bulk of his managerial experience comes outside of Europe, he did have a short stint in charge of Sint-Truiden in Belgium in 2020. However, his spell in the Pro League lasted just six months, where he was sacked by the Limburg-based side following a run of just two wins in 15 games.

Due to his involvement in an end-of-season title race with Shanghai Port, Muscat is not expected to officially become Rangers manager until the end of the Chinese Super League season, which concludes on November 22. Should this be the case, it means the Australian would miss the league clashes with Dundee United, Kilmarnock, and Hibs, alongside the Europa League clash with SK Brann and the Premier Sports Cup semi-final with Celtic at Hampden.