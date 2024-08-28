When does the Scottish Premiership transfer window close? Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images. | SNS Group/Getty Images

The Scottish Premiership transfer window deadline is approaching. Here when the Scottish Premiership summer transfer window closes.

We are into the final stretch of the Scottish Premiership summer transfer window, with the deadline for signing fast approaching for sides across the country. Celtic, Rangers and many of their top tier rivals face a race against team as they aiming to push through some last second transfers before the SPFL transfer window slams shut.

But when does the window officially close - and how do deal sheets work for late minute incomings?

Rangers’ summer rebuild under Philippe Clement has seen a huge number of incomings and outgoings at Ibrox, while in the capital, Steven Naismith’s Hearts have also been very active, bringing in a host of new players this summer. David Gray’s Hibs have been fairly busy too, introducing a number of new faces to the Easter Road crowd - including £600,000 forward Kieron Bowie and Celtic loanee Kwon Hyeok-kyu.

Champions Celtic were largely quiet in the window, though the £9.5million capture of Adam Idah has resulted into them being the league’s biggest spenders. With several big bids lodged, the Hoops are likely to add even more strength to their squad in the coming days. Aberdeen could also be set for a flurry of activity as they plan to use the £6.8million windfall from the sale of Bojan Miovski to Girona.

With just hours left in the window, there are twists and turns are to be expected, with lots of activity expected in the Scottish Premiership before the deadline - but when does the summer transfer window officially slam shut?

When does the transfer window close UK, when is transfer deadline day

The Scottish Premiership transfer window officially opened on Friday 14 June 2024, coinciding with the beginning of Euro 2024 and the opening game between Germany and Scotland.

Similar to several of the English Premier LEague, the Scottish Premiership transfer window officially closes on Friday 30 August 2024, at the time of 11pm. This is slightly earlier than the last few windows, which have ended at midnight.

How late can you sign a player on transfer deadline day

Some deals do run right up to the window closing. In this instance a ‘deal sheet’ can be submitted to the league. This means if a deal is agreed between two clubs late in the day, additional time may be given by the Scottish FA to complete and submit relevant documentation and paperwork. This can be sent to authorities to indicate the transfer agreement has been reached. This gives clubs an additional two hours to complete all remaining paperwork that would conclude the deal.

Other examples include:

League agreements: Clubs are able to agree transfer with teams from other leagues that have closed transfer windows, and then complete the deals once their own window opens

Free agents: The first exception is that of free agents. If a player is without a club and available as a free agent, clubs in Scotland are able to sign and register the player without an exception.

