Embattled head coach admits ‘there will still be noise’ after Old Firm draw

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Russell Martin admits a goalless draw against Celtic hasn’t “quietened” the noise surrounding him but praised his team’s fighting qualities as they secured a point in a game that was high intrigue but low in quality.

Not losing was the first requirement in Martin’s first Old Firm game in charge following Wednesday night's equal worst-ever defeat against Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His side achieved this at least although they failed to create much in the way of goalscoring opportunities despite Bojan Miovski making his first appearance since joining from Girona.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin during the goalless draw with Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The former Aberdeen striker was replaced with 20 minutes left by Cyriel Dessers, who Martin confirmed has now played his last match for the club amid reports linking him with a move to Greece. “He's been great the whole time he's been here so he goes with everyone's best wishes,” the Ibrox manager said afterwards. "It's good business for us and for him, with the stage he's at in his career.”

Nico Raskin is another player who looks to be on the way out. He was not included in the squad for the Celtic match following increased transfer speculation and his own father’s very public condemnation of Martin’s treatment of the player. The home fans chanted his name during the game.

“I didn’t hear that (the Raskin chants),” claimed Martin. “I just want to focus my energy on the squad today who I’m proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about me, Nico or any individual. I just want to talk about the group who were brilliant today. I’m not going to talk about individuals. The squad we picked today was one we knew would run for each other. They were all in and we felt that.”

Chairman’s positive speech

Martin outlined the positive contribution made by United States-based chairman Andrew Cavenagh, who visited the club’s training ground on Saturday. “I haven’t felt one change in the owners’ attitude towards me,” said Martin, when asked about Cavenagh’s presence. “If anything, I’ve felt more support than ever in the last week. Kevin (Thelwell), Patrick (Stewart), the owners. Andrew spoke amazingly well to the players and staff on Saturday on the plan we embarked on just 90 days or so ago. They felt it was the right plan now and they still do.

SNS Group

“He doesn’t want to get caught up in the hysteria of what goes out and goes with being at this club.

“The pain threshold has been reached time and time again at this club by the supporters. There’s usually a change but nothing has really changed. So I feel really supported by the owners. The players and staff needed to hear that on Saturday. There was a lightness in them after that. Today they showed how hard they want to run for us, the staff, the supporters and the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They feel supported and there’s a plan in place. They understand it. We’re disappointed we haven’t got more points but we’re six points off the top and now we have to be hungry and hunt desperately to win and get better.”

Martin is not, however, under any illusion that all is well. The team was booed off at the end and it’s now Rangers’ worst start to a league season since 1983-84. “I don’t think the performance will quieten the noise,” he said.

“Until we win football matches there will still be noise. By the way, there was noise the first day I was appointed so it’s not a new thing. It’s just a reaction to games and the jobs you guys (the media) have to get clicks.