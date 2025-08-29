Under-fire Martin faces media ahead of first Old Firm match in dugout

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embattled Rangers head coach Russell Martin has insisted that his relationship with Nicolas Raskin has not broken down amid uncertainty over the player’s future.

Eyebrows were raised when Raskin was named on the Rangers bench for the 6-0 mauling at the hands of Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off second leg in midweek given the Belgium international had been a pivotal figure for the Ibrox club last season in their run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin revealed afterwards that Raskin's omission was due to the possibility of the player completing a transfer exit ahead Monday's deadline, stating: "It's really difficult to build a team around someone we're not convinced or fully sure will be here."

Rangers head coach Russell Martin insists his relationship with Nicolas Raskin has not broken down following criticism from the player's father. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Reports emerged on Friday that Raskin was not involved in the preparation for Sunday's Old Firm showdown but Martin insisted that the 24-year-old was involved in training and remains part of the squad.

"Nico was in training today," Martin said. "Things can change, the transfer window is open, so I can't tell you if anyone is definitely going to be in the squad or not."

Asked to describe his relationship with Raskin, Martin replied: "How I would describe my relationship with all the staff and players - honest and open. I don't think you can have anything else apart from that. There's not a breakdown in any relationships here. If it's honest and open then there can't be a breakdown in any relationships."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Criticism from father

Reports in Belgium have also surfaced claiming that Raskin’s father, Thierry, hit out at the Rangers boss in a since deleted social media post in the aftermath of the Brugge defeat. He was quoted as stating: “A coach who leaves out eight players from a team that reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, a coach who transfers eight players (and puts them in the team) that he knows very well (this kind of thing still exists!) but guys who come out of nowhere. The guy has an oversized ego, and that’s an understatement, thinks he can go and play a match for the Champions League. Incredible, this football world is.”

Martin brushed off the comments, adding: "Everyone is entitled to an opinion - supporters, players, players' families. I just can't let it come into our realm. We'll just be focused on Sunday to win the game."

Russell Martin will lead Rangers into his first Old Firm derby as manager this weekend

Martin has faced calls from prominent Rangers supporters groups to be sacked after the Brugge humiliation followed three draws to start the new Premiership campaign, leaving his side six points behind Celtic. However, the former Southampton manager insists he does not fear for his job following talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh, who bought over the club alongside 49ers Enterprises this summer.

"I've spoken to Andrew," Martin confirmed. "Just honest conversations as it has been from day one. Nothing's changed. I didn't get any different feeling from them. They've been great and really supportive, and he'll be at the training ground tomorrow as well, which was planned already, so I look forward to seeing him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad