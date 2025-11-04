Danny Rohl will look to secure Rangers’ first Europa League win of the season this week as he welcomes Roma to Ibrox for a crucial clash on Thursday evening (kick-off: 8pm).

Having lost all their opening three games in the competition, Rangers are in desperate need of a win to lift themselves off the bottom of the Europa League table and keep alive their chances of qualification to the knockout rounds. The German boss will need to lift his players, though, after the energy-sapping 3-1 extra-time defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Their visitors come into the game on the back of a defeat themselves, with their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan proving costly, with their opponents leapfrogging them in the Serie A table, pushing Roma into to fourth. Heading into the game in Glasgow, the Giallorossi head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini has been left threadbare in the striker department, with Paulo Dybala forced off with injury during the defeat at the San Siro. They enter the game in 23rd place, having won just one of their opening three games.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Connor Barron - Rangers - AVAILABLE The Scotland international missed the weekend defeat to Celtic with suspension, and will return to the squad for the game on Thursday.

2 . Evan Ferguson - AS Roma - OUT Out of the game with an ankle ligament sprain that he picked up early into Roma's 2-0 win over Parma on October 29. Likely to miss his side's next two games - including the visit to Ibrox.

3 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The versatile defender has been spotted back in training after an Achilles injury he picked up last season. Won't feature in the Europa League, though, after being left out of the squad for the competition. The game against Roma would likely have come too soon for him anyway, with his first-team return still expected to be a few weeks away.