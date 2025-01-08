Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines on Wednesday morning, with Rangers, Celtic and Hearts all in the news.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts man lifts lid on future

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant has opened up on his Tynecastle future after breaking back into the starting XI under head coach Neil Critchley. The 29-year-old had struggled for regular game time at the start of the Scottish Premiership campaign, and looked destined to leave when his contract expired in the summer. However, his reintroduction into the team has resulted in the Jambos going unbeaten in three games.

Despite his recent impressive form though, Grant admits he doesn’t know if he will still be Hearts player come next season. “I just want to play football at the end of the day,” said Grant. “Now I've got that, obviously I don't know where I stand come the future. It's not really on my mind at the moment. I think that will happen in the summer, or whatever comes will come. I feel like I'm just trying to concentrate on my football and concentrate on helping the team and get us up the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jorge Grant has forced his way back into the Hearts starting XI. | SNS Group

Promotion chasing duo chasing Scotland cap

Scottish Championship high-flyers Falkirk and Ayr United are looking to tie up a loan deal for Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy this month in order to boost their promotion push. According to the Daily Record, Staggies boss Don Cowie is prepared to allow the 28-year-old forward to move on this month after falling out of favour at Dingwall this season. Brophy is yet to find the target in 16 appearances this season, and could be open to dropping down a division in order to reignite his career.

Capped once by Scotland following a goal-laden campaign with Kilmarnock in 2019/20, Brophy is viewed as the ideal signing by both the Bairns and Ayr as they seek to sign a striker that can help fire them to the Scottish Premiership this season.

Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (left) in action. | SNS Group

Greg Taylor latest update

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is looking for Greg Taylor’s contract situation to be resolved sooner rather than later. The long-serving left-back has just six months left to run on his current deal at Celtic Park and faces an uncertain future after the club were heavily linked with a move for Scotland international Kieran Tierney. Despite the former Celtic man’s impending arrival, Rodgers is hoping he can convince Taylor to remain in Glasgow, though he does have rumoured interest from Dinamo Zagreb and the Celtic boss admits that his contract situation needs to be sorted either way. “You always want that, ideally,” said Rodgers. “But I am sure Greg does as well. Between the club, him and his representatives they will find a solution to it I am sure, either way. But in the meantime I am here to support him.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping Greg Taylor will stay at the club and agree a new contract. | SNS Group

Dundee return on cards for defender

Dundee head coach Tony Docherty is set to re-sign former loanee Aaron Donnelly after striking a deal with Nottingham Forest, according to reports. The defender spent time on loan at Dens Park last season, helping them achieve a top six finish and earning himself a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad in the process. Donnelly is currently on loan to Colchester United in EFL League Two, but will see his contract run out at the end of the season at the City Ground. While Forest would be entitled to compensation should he move on in the summer. the Daily Record claim Dundee are hopefully of getting a deal that would bring Donnelly back to the club permanently this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the club conclude the deal for Donnelly, he will become the club’s second signing of the month after they confirmed the arrival midfielder Cesar Garza from Monterrey on-loan earlier this week.

Aaron Donnelly is currently on loan at Colchester United.

Rangers battle for £9m star

Rangers could be forced to battle with a quartet of clubs this January as they go in search of defensive reinforcements. Belgian boss Philippe Clement is desperate to add to his ranks this month after injuries to John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling and James Tavernier left his backline threadbare ahead of a hectic fixture list. One player strongly linked with a move to Ibrox over the weekend is Marseille centre-back Bamo Meite.

The defender cost OM Marseille a reported £9million in the summer when the club opted to convert the 23-year-old’s loan move into a permanent deal from relegated Lorient. However, the Ivorian is said to be available for transfer this month with Marseille willing to sanction a permanent transfer, with Clement reportedly considering a move for the defender after first showing interest in the summer. However, should the Ibrox giants opt to make a move for the defender, it is understood they will face now face stiff competition from RC Lens, Montpellier, Atalanta and Sunderland, with his former Lorient boss Regis Le Bris linked to an ambitious move this month.

Rangers face a fight to sign Bamo Meite. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic star in shock link

Atalanta are said to be monitoring one of Celtic’s prized assets, just six months after their long-pursuit of former Hoops midfielder Matt O’Riley. According to reports in Italy, the Serie A outfit are keeping a close eye on record signing Arne Engels despite the Belgian only moving to Glasgow in August. As per journalist Alfredo Pedulla, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini was impressed by the 21-year-old during the side’s 0-0 draw with the Hoops in the Champions League earlier in the season. While the reports claims that no bid is imminent from the Nerazzurri, Engels has been added to a shortlist of players they may consider making an offer for in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad