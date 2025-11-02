Celtic v Rangers player ratings: The disaster, hapless exhibition, a lucky boy and smattering of 7s

Celtic booked their place in the final of the Premier Sports Cup with a 3-1 win over Rangers after extra time at Hampden.

In a semi-final at times short of quality but never of drama, the holders could not take care of their Old Firm rivals in normal time despite being a goal and a man up going into the closing stages. However, they exerted their superiority in the additional 30 minutes and will face St Mirren on December 14 back at the national stadium.

Caretaker Celtic manager Martin O’Neill will no doubt be relieved after watching Johnny Kenny’s 25th-minute opener get cancelled out by a James Tavernier penalty on 81 minutes. Rangers had lost Thelo Aasgaard on 38 minutes to a straight red card for a high challenge on Anthony Ralston.

Rangers merited extra time in Danny Rohl’s first Old Firm match but the game was put to bed when Callum McGregor rifled home on 93 minutes and then Callum Osmand scored his first goal for the club on 109 minutes.

Here are the player ratings from Hampden.

Kasper Schmeichel Made a smart save to deny Raskin in the first half and made two good interventions to thwart Gassama and Miovski in extra time. A better outing than his last trip to Hampden when he scored an own goal to help Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup. 7

Jack Butland Made four good saves from Kenny, Nygren and Osmand thrice, as well as his own defender Souttar. He will be disappointed that McGregor's effort, while powerful, went through his hands. Took a kick to the head from Trusty that could easily have brought a red card for the American defender. 6

Anthony Ralston The right-back had a good battle with Meghoma. Victim of the game's big flashpoints when, firstly, he had his shorts ripped by a high Aasgaard tackle and then was pinged for a handball that led to Rangers' penalty. Played on the edge for most of the second half after a booking. 6

James Tavernier The Rangers captain led by example and showed nerves of steel to convert his penalty. Flitted between defensive and midfield roles in extra time. 7