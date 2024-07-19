2 . Edwin van der Sar - Manchester United

The iconic Dutch goalkeeper saw out the rest of his career at Old Trafford before retiring in May 2011 following Manchester United 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final. After retirement, the 52-year-old became a pundit on Dutch TV before returning to Ajax as marketing director in 2012. He was later promoted to the role of CEO, but stepped down in May 2023. The popular goalkeeper was shockingly admitted to intensive care in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage just a month later, but was thankfully discharged from the unit two weeks later. He was recently spotted watching a game at Old Trafford in December 2023 and appears to be recovering well. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images