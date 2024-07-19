Rangers ramp up their pre-season campaign this weekend as they welcome EPL giants Manchester United to Scotland for a friendly clash at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday.
The side’s first clash since being drawn together in the UEFA Champions League group stages back in 2010, the footballing giants will go head-to-head once more on Saturday in a battle of Britain style friendly that is sure to draw a big crowd to the Scottish capital.
It took a late Wayne Rooney winner to separate the two sides last time they met, with the England striker tucking away an 87th-minute penalty at Ibrox to send the travelling Red Devils fans wild on a cold November night in Glasgow.
But what happened to both starting XI’s from that night? We take a look at where all 22 players are now, almost 14 years on from the game ahead of Saturday’s friendly.at Murrayfield.
1. Allan McGregor - Rangers
Moved to Hull City in 2013 following Rangers demotion to the fourth tier of Scottish football but later returned after being signed by Steven Gerrard in 2018. Spent five years at Rangers before retiring in 2023 and is now seen as a regular pundit on TV. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Edwin van der Sar - Manchester United
The iconic Dutch goalkeeper saw out the rest of his career at Old Trafford before retiring in May 2011 following Manchester United 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final. After retirement, the 52-year-old became a pundit on Dutch TV before returning to Ajax as marketing director in 2012. He was later promoted to the role of CEO, but stepped down in May 2023. The popular goalkeeper was shockingly admitted to intensive care in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage just a month later, but was thankfully discharged from the unit two weeks later. He was recently spotted watching a game at Old Trafford in December 2023 and appears to be recovering well. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Steven Whittaker - Rangers
The full-back took in spells at Hibs and Norwich City after leaving Ibrox, but started his coaching badges when he joined Dunfermline in 2020. He had a short stint as joint interim boss at the Pars following his retirement before John Hughes was appointed on a permanent basis. He has since been assistant to former Celtic favourite Scott Brown at Fleetwood Town and, currently, Ayr United. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS Group
4. Fabio - Manchester United
The Brazilian full-back struggled for regular game time United and departed for spells at Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and Nantes. After spending five seasons in France, he returned to his native Brazil to sign for Grêmio last year, playing seven times as they won the Campeonato Gaúcho. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS Group