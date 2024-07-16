Scotland talisman McTominay set to make appearance at Murrayfield

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is in the frame to play for Manchester United against Rangers, his manager Erik ten Hag has revealed.

McTominay did not play in Monday night's 1-0 pre-season opener away at Rosenborg in Trondheim after being given extra time off for his exertions during Scotland's European Championship campaign. However, the 27-year-old will join up with his team-mates later this week and is expected to make the journey to Edinburgh for Saturday's friendly at Murrayfied.

“It starts on Wednesday with Scott returning,” Ten Hag said after the defeat in Norway. “Then, next week, [Denmark players] Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen are returning, then they go on the tour [of the US].”

United will still be without England pair Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo, who were involved in Sunday's Euro 2024 final for England against Spain, while Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho are on holiday after helping Argentina win the Copa America last weekend.

Facundo Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Diego Dalot, Altay Bayindir and Joshua Zirkzee will also be absent after going into the latter stages of tournaments with their countries.

However, several first-team players such as Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford played against Rosenborg, with former Hibs defender Will Fish also in the squad an in line to face Rangers.

Ten Hag admitted there is plenty of hard work still to do after the defeat at the Lerkendal Stadion.

With Rosenborg already in league action, the hosts were far sharper than United, and Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek was forced to make a string of saves while winger Marius Broholm twice struck the United woodwork.

Ten Hag made the expected sweeping changes for the second half, replacing all 10 outfield players with academy products.

However, it was Rosenborg – having earlier again hit a post – who eventually made the breakthrough when Noah Holm tucked in a late winner during stoppage time.

Ten Hag expects a much-improved display for their next pre-season run-out against the Gers.

“The result is not secondary. Of course, we play pre-season, but at Man United the standard is you win games and definitely don’t lose games,” the Dutchman said on MUTV.

“So if you can’t win, don’t lose the game, like we did in the last second of the game, but of course, the performance is more important and the performance was below standards.”

Ten Hag, who recently signed a contract extension until 2026, added: “We can talk (about) everything that is bad, but I am not that guy.

“I have seen and this is not the standard for top football. Top football, you have to achieve much higher standards, starts with any individual, make sure you are fit.