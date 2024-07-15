National stadium will be Rangers’ home for at least August as details emerge of deal

Rangers will fund an "accelerated pitch growth programme" as part of the terms of leasing out Hampden Park after it was confirmed that a deal has been reached with the Scottish Football Association to use the national stadium for the month of August.

Due to the delay in construction work in the Copland Stand at Ibrox, Rangers' own stadium will not be ready in time for the start of the season. And following detailed discussions and negotiations with the SFA and Scottish Professional Football League, it has now been confirmed that Hampden will be the venue for up to five "home" Rangers matches next month.

Rangers will play two Premiership matches at Hampden on August 10 and August 24 against Motherwell and Ross County respectively, while up to two Champions League qualifiers and a potential Premier Sports Cup last-16 time could also be staged there.

To make sure the playing surface at Hampden will be ready for those matches and Scotland's Nations League clash against Poland in early September, Rangers will pay for improvements. The pitch was due to be worked on after the stadium staged a P!nk concert earlier this month.

Confirming the agreement, a statement from the SFA and the Scottish Professional Football Association read: "The Scottish FA and SPFL have today approved Rangers FC’s request to host the club’s home matches at Hampden Park, due to ongoing works at Ibrox Stadium.

"The arrangement includes the club’s home matches up to Scotland’s UEFA Nations League fixture at home to Poland on September 5 and the SPFL Board has approved Rangers playing such matches away from their own Registered Ground.

"As part of the agreement, Rangers have committed to fund an accelerated pitch growth programme to ensure the Hampden surface is ready for the club’s first home game.

"The SPFL have confirmed that due to the Rangers v Motherwell match in the William Hill Premiership now taking place at Hampden Park on Saturday 10 August, it has been agreed with Queen’s Park that their match against Livingston in the William Hill Championship, to be played at the City Stadium, has been moved to Friday 9 August."

The decision to move Queen's Park's match against Livingston - the City Stadium and Hampden are located beside each other - was met with disappointment from the West Lothian outfit, who wrote on their website: "We confirm that our William Hill Championship clash with Queen’s Park, originally scheduled for Saturday 10th August, has been moved to Friday 9th August with a 7.45pm kick-off instead. As originally planned, the game will still be played at the City Stadium (Lesser Hampden).

"We’re disappointed that our own schedule has been impacted by matters entirely unrelated to our own football club. Whilst we have every sympathy that unexpected issues can occur, we don’t believe our game should be the one inconvenienced to remedy that.

"We didn’t have any input into the discussions regarding this, we were only informed of the change when the final decision had already been made. Again, whilst understanding the difficulty in rescheduling due to a busier than ever fixture card this season, it’s neither the fault of ourselves nor Queen’s Park which has led to the requirement for change, so we don’t believe, as a club, that it should have had an impact on our fixture list.

"With that said, it’s now done and we’ll plan for the game on the new date as required, amending our own training schedule to suit, and look forward to visiting the City Stadium next month."

Queen's Park were briefer on the matter, saying: "Queen’s Park FC acknowledge the statements issued today by the Scottish FA and Rangers FC regarding their agreement over the temporary use of the National Stadium at Hampden Park by Rangers FC.

"We can confirm that our William Hill Championship fixture with Livingston, due to be played at The city Stadium on Saturday 10th August, will now be played at the same venue on Friday 9th August with a 7.45pm kick off."

In announcing the Hampden switch on their website, Rangers said they would offer an update on when they can return to Ibrox once definitive dates become available. Last week, chairman John Bennett admitted he was unable to offer any clarity on the situation.

"Rangers confirm agreement has been finalised with both the Scottish FA and SPFL for the use of Hampden Park for the club’s home fixtures in the early part of the 2024/25 season," the Govan club wrote.

"Further to last week’s update, the club is continuing work at pace on detailed plans for the transition to the National Stadium.

"While the Ask Rangers site seeks to address immediate questions, further information will be delivered to our season ticket holders and seasonal hospitality clients as we progress the situation.

"At this stage, the club can announce our William Hill Scottish Premiership matches with Motherwell on Saturday, 10 August and Ross County on Saturday 24 August will be played at Hampden, with both matches kicking-off at 3pm.

"With draws still to be made for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and potential play-off round, plus a potential home tie in the Premier Sports Cup, the club will communicate news on dates and kick-off times for them once the information is confirmed.

"The club is continuing to work tirelessly on the Copland Stand project at Ibrox to complete that as soon as possible. As soon as the club can provide a definitive update on matches returning to our home, it will do so.

"Rangers again puts on record its thanks to the Scottish FA and the SPFL for their considerable work in reaching this solution.