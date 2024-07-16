It is now less than a month until domestic football gets back under way, and the cogs of the summer transfer window are beginning to turn.
A tournament filled summer saw Steve Clarke’s Scotland head to Germany for Euro 2024 and, despite an early exit from the tournament, a number of Tartan Army squad members have been linked with summer moves away from their clubs as teams across Europe build their squads for 24/25.
Here are the 13 Scotland internationals who could be set for transfers this summer.
1. Liam Cooper
The 32-year-old defender looks set to depart Leeds United after making 284 appearances for the club, with his contract expiring at Elland Road. Blackburn Rovers are looking to tie up a deal this summer, but he is also being tracked by Sheffield United. | David Rogers/Getty Images Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
2. Tommy Conway
The Bristol City striker was a late addition to Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad and has been linked to both Rangers and Celtic in the last year. He is in his final year at Ashton Gate, and it has been reported the Robins will look to offload him this summer following his refusal to sign a new contract. | Camera Sport Photo: Camera Sport
3. Scott McTominay
Could Scotland's top goal scorer be on the move this summer? Galatasaray, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all been strongly linked with the midfielder. Will Manchester United let him go though? Definitely one to watch as the window drags on. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images
4. Che Adams
The Scottish striker is out of contract after winning promotion with Southampton. Was expected to join one of Nottingham Forest or Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer with both clubs reportedly making an offer to the player in recent weeks, however, a surprise move to Torino has also been touted. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images