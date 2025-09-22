Humble Hibs stick together as man with 'point to prove' aims to inflict more misery

Easter Road side want to rediscover winning habit at Falkirk

Hibs head coach David Gray say his players’ humility will help them bounce back from defeat as well as deal with raised expectations this season.

Hibs suffered their first domestic defeat of the campaign – and only their fourth in 2025 – when went down 2-0 to Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday at Ibrox. Fans had high hopes of progress and the players believed in their chances but Gray is now looking to Tuesday’s Premiership clash away at Falkirk as a chance to get back on the front foot.

“It’s important to move on quickly, which is the benefit of having a game coming so quickly,” Gray said. “But you can’t just sweep it under the carpet and not look back and address areas. We have done that, it’s always about how you can improve and learn about situations we found ourselves in.

Hibs head coach David Gray watches over training ahead of facing Falkirk. | SNS Group

“After a defeat you need to stick together and look at areas to improve. But how quickly things can change again. If we get three points, that would be nine points after five games, sitting third in the table. That certainly wouldn’t be a disaster, it would be a good start.”

Hibs finished third last season in the Premiership and Gray says he was aware they would have to deal with rising expectations as a result. “It’s something we talked about at the very start of the season,” he said. “Off the back of what we did last year, the expectations were always going to rise, and when you see how we performed in Europe at times against some top sides, people say a lot of good things about you. That’s natural, and expectations rise.

“But they are a very humble group that are hard working and want to improve all the time. That’s something as a coach that is brilliant to work with and it makes sure the players keep their feet on the ground as well, because they are not thinking they have completed it at all.

Hibs eye ‘a good habit’

“We are right back in looking at why we felt we didn’t get the right result at the weekend and how we can put that right on Tuesday. That’s a good habit to get into.”

Tuesday’s fixture pits Gray against one of his former mentors, Falkirk manager John McGlynn. “I know the coach well, a very good coach,” he said. “When I was a youngster coming through at Hearts, he was one of the coaches there.

“That obviously shows you how long he has been doing it, which is testament to him and how much he loves the game.”

Falkirk's Dylan Tait had a rough time of it at Hibs. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait will face Hibs with a “point to prove” after being handed just 13 minutes of first-team action during three years as a player at Easter Road.

Tait moved to Hibs in August 2021 but his only appearance came off the bench in a League Cup win over Clyde the following July. The 23-year-old was loaned back to Raith Rovers before temporary spells with Kilmarnock, Arbroath, Hamilton and Falkirk, who he signed a permanent deal with in summer 2024 after being reunited with former Rovers boss McGlynn.

After winning successive league winners’ medals, Tait earned his place in the William Hill Premiership and netted in Falkirk’s opener against Dundee United.

Five managers in two years for Tait

Looking back on his Easter Road spell ahead of Hibernian’s visit on Tuesday, Tait said: “Obviously it was a bit disappointing because when I signed there I had expectations to go and do well.

“When I was at Hibs there was a lot of change. I had five managers in two years so I didn’t really get that consistency. It’s just one of these things in football,, sometimes you need to take a step back down to get going again. That’s what I’m doing at the moment.

“Obviously, playing against your old club, there’s a wee point to prove that I can play at this level and I didn’t quite get that opportunity when I was there.”

Kieron Bowie worked with John McGlynn at Raith Rovers. | SNS Group

Tait, who has five goals in all competitions this season, said: “Obviously when I moved here it was my intention to try and play in the Premiership but I had to go a longer route. Now I’m here, I appreciate it a lot. It’s down to the manager that’s given me the opportunity to come play at this level and I just want to repay him.

“Obviously I worked with the manager when I was younger and I just really enjoy working with him and Smudger (Paul Smith). They get the best out of me. They let me play my football and give me a freedom in the game. Right now it’s paying off.”

McGlynn said: “I always believed he could come back. He’s a natural football player. He’s got a really, really good football brain, he can hurt teams, he can score goals. He just needs to add a little bit more of the defensive side. He’s got back to the football that he was producing when he was coming through as a young player at Raith.

Falkirk delighted to have Tait

“Football is all about experience, good, bad and indifferent and using it to the best that you can. He has done that and obviously stayed very, very positive, always believing that he would rise again…he stayed strong and we were delighted to get him back.”

Tait came through the Raith ranks with Scotland international Kieron Bowie, who also ended up at Hibs following a move to Fulham and loan spells with Northampton.

McGlynn said: “He’s turned into a beast. When he came through, he was a big boy, but he was a boy. You could see the potential in him.