Rangers will look to arrest their alarming early-season form and go a step closer to silverware when they welcome Hibs to Ibrox in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final this Saturday (kick-off: 5.45pm).
Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Hearts has left head coach Russell Martin without a win in any of his first five league games, with pressure mounting as Rangers dropped to tenth place in the table. Can the Premier Sports Cup offer him - and the Glasgow giants - some respite?
Martin has some major decisions to make. Will Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius be handed their full debuts after last weekend’s horror show? Will Nico Raskin return to the starting XI after his exile?
Their visitors, Hibs, will be looking to follow their Edinburgh neighbours’ lead by taking a big win in Govan and piling on the misery for the embattled boss. They head into the game in strong form, and currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, with last weekend’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Dundee United meaning they remain unbeaten domestically this season under head coach David Gray.
Both bosses will head into the game with injury concerns, though, with up to eight first-team players potentially missing the cup clash in Glasgow.
Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early team news:
