The Rangers striker joined the club during the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers new signing Bojan Miovski has been backed to become a huge hit at Ibrox this season, according to the man who brought him to Scotland three years ago.

Discovered playing for MTK Budapest, current Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin introduced Miovski to the Scottish Premiership back in 2022 after signing the striker during his time in charge of Aberdeen, with the 26-year-old going on to become a huge hit at Pittodrie after scoring 44 goals in 98 games prior to making a £6.8million move to Girona last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A less-than-successful spell in La Liga saw him score just two league goals, though, resulting in Miovski making a swift return to Scotland in the summer, where he signed a four-year deal with Rangers. Having already found the net twice for his new club, Goodwin believes the Štip-born forward’s return is a good move for the league as a whole, comparing him to one of Europe’s most in-form strikers in the process.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring for Rangers in the 1-1 draw at Falkirk. | SNS Group

“I was surprised one of the bigger teams here didn’t take him the first time around,” admitted Goodwin. “Everyone knows his qualities, and the Scottish Premiership suits him. If you create chances for him, Bojan will score goals. Russell Martin was a big admirer of him when he was at Southampton, so it wasn’t unexpected when he moved to Rangers. Southampton contacted Aberdeen, so it was no surprise he came back in to get a deal done with Bojan for Rangers.

“Bojan thrives on balls coming into the box and makes clever runs in behind, so you need to get the right service for him. His movement in the box is brilliant, which we saw at Aberdeen. He’s at a crucial time in his career and needs to be playing regular football. Rangers are giving him that.

“Was I surprised at the way things panned out in Spain? Yes, because you always back natural goal-scorers to score goals. I followed Bojan to see how he was getting on – and I know he was extremely frustrated at the lack of game time and lack of starts. You see Rasmus Hojlund, who was at Manchester United. He’d scored three goals in 30-odd games for them. Now he’s got four in six for Napoli. Sometimes you need to look further and discuss the chances being created.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his clear admiration for his former forward, Goodwin is hoping he enjoys an off day when his Dundee United side visits Rangers on Saturday. Currently a point ahead of the managerless Gers, they come up against a side in limbo that are still searching for their first home league win of the season, and the 43-year-old Irishman is hopeful his side can take advantage.