Rangers v Dundee United injury news: 6 out and 1 doubt with decisions to be made over Ibrox trio

Rangers will look to secure their first home league win of the season when they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).

Following the 1-1 draw against Falkirk in the Light Blues last game, Russell Martin was sacked as manager of the club after just 123 days in the role. Heading into the game against Dundee United, they remain managerless at the time of speaking, though Kevin Muscat and Danny Rohl are both thought to be leading the race to be the next boss.

As for their visitors, Jim Goodwin’s side sit one point and four places ahead of Rangers going into the game in fourth, but will be looking to improve on a run that has seen them win just one of their last four games.

Both sides have several selection dilemmas, with Rangers’ starting XI selection sure to be intriguing in their first clash since the departure of Martin a fortnight or so ago.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Lyall Cameron - Rangers - AVAILABLE Returned from injury to take his place on the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz, and is available for selection against Dundee United. Could return to the starting XI.

Ross Graham - Dundee United - OUT The Tannadice skipper will miss the visit to Ibrox with a hamstring problem, and is expected to be out for around another month.

Kieran Dowell - Rangers - DOUBT Has featured since the 6-0 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifiers, and is unlikely to feature this Saturday.