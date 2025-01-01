Rangers transfers: One priority area, cash constraints, 2 senior players may leave - what to expect in January
Recruitment continues to be a major talking point at Rangers and even after posting a £17.2 million loss in the club’s latest accounts, the Ibrox side are expected to do some business in January.
With Patrick Stewart and Fraser Thornton in the door as new chief executive and chairman respectively, plus the ascension of Nils Koppen to technical director, Rangers have all the pieces of the jigsaw in place to take the transfer burden away from current manager Philippe Clement and bring in some much-needed reinforcements.
Defence is expected to be the priority for Rangers in January, such is the nature of injuries at the club right now. Versatile Dutchman Neraysho Kasanwirjo could cover the whole backline, yet he is out for the rest of the season after damaging his knee while playing for Netherlands Under-21s. Add in injuries to centre-halves John Souttar and Leon Balogun, as well as right-back James Tavernier, and Rangers look light in that area of the pitch.
Some names have already been linked to Rangers over the past few weeks, including Steaua Bucharest midfielder Darius Olaru and Standard Liege playmaker Isaac Price. There is an argument that all sectors of the Rangers squad need to be improved if they are to close the current 14-point gap on Celtic, but given the squad is already looking bloated, there is unlikely to be major surgery during this window.
Some senior players could be allowed to depart: midfielder Tom Lawrence is entering the last six months of his contract, while Cyriel Dessers continues to attract interest from clubs in Europe and further afield. The oft-maligned striker has fallen behind Hamza Igamane and Danilo in the pecking order.
Rangers may also let some of their younger players depart. Robbie Fraser was earlier this week linked with a move to Portsmouth in the English Championship, although that rumour was shot down by Pompey boss John Mousinho on New Year’s Eve. “No, nothing in that, nothing in that,” he said.
Fellow academy graduates Adam Devine (defender) and Alex Lowry (attacking midfielder) are due to leave the club in the summer, but fresh approaches would be entertained in January if suitors present themselves.
Rangers are also poised to pay Aberdeen £600,000 for midfielder Connor Barron, who signed in the summer from the Pittodrie club. However, a tribunal was required to determine the fee after the parties failed to agree on a development sum for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist. It was reported on New Year’s Eve that the above figure has now been passed down by the Scottish Football Association.
With money still tight at Ibrox, every penny counts right now for a club in need of fresh blood - and potentially fresh investment - if they are to get anywhere near the places they want to be.
