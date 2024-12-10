Aberdeen hit out over Connor Barron compensation delay as wait for Rangers payment goes on

Dons aim frustration at SPFL with no tribunal date set

Aberdeen have hit out at Scottish Professional Football League over their ongoing wait to receive payment from Rangers for the transfer of Connor Barron.

The midfielder was signed by the Ibrox club in the summer under freedom of contract, however, the Dons are due compensation after bringing the 22-year-old through their youth system since the age of eight. The figure the Pittodrie club will receive is to be decided by an SPFL tribunal, however, nearly six months on from Barron's departure, no date has yet been set for the hearing.

Barron has established himself as a key figure at Rangers, starting all but three matches for Philippe Clement's side this season, while also earning a maiden call-up to the senior Scotland squad. The subject of the Barron fee was brought up by shareholders at the Aberdeen AGM on Monday, and chief executive Alan Burrows admitted the delays have been a source of frustration.

Aberdeen have yet to receive payment from Rangers for the summer transfer of Connor Barron. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“This may sound like a cop-out, but the rules of the SPFL prevent us from speaking too much about it," he said. “But what I can tell you is that the process has been extremely elongated and has taken significant time for both management and staff. I am happy to go on record saying that the SPFL should have a much more succinct system to deliver this sort of thing. It should not take six to seven months to try and deliver that.

“We hope to have a conclusion on that fairly soon. I certainly agree that it gone on for too long and should act as a catalyst for the league to do it better.”

Burrows also confirmed that Aberdeen are in discussions with Duk, Jack MacKenzie and Jamie McGrath over new deals, with the trio all out of contract at the end of the season.

“We remain in good dialogue with those players and would like those players to stay at Aberdeen football club", he stated. "But we have also got to factor in Aberdeen and our squad planning for January and in the summer. The dialogue remains open and we hope that they will stay. But if in the scenario that they don’t and leave at the end of their contracts, we are planning in advance of that.

“We are also trying to manage the contracts of players not only out of contract this summer but the following summer. Ante would fall into that bracket.