Ibrox boss tries to stay defiant as painful foe comes first footing

Darkness at the break of noon. The watery light emitted by floodlights shaking in the wind struggled to illuminate the gloom.

The weather at Rangers’ training ground on the last day of December reflected the mood within at the end of another trying year at the club. Not only has it been trophyless, but it has also been without a single victory over Celtic. In normal circumstances, that would mean waving a very vigorous and none-too-fond farewell to 2024 and embracing the promise of a new year and a fresh start.

Alas for the injury-hit Rangers, the turning of a new page sees them confronted almost immediately by an old foe. Celtic are on hand to potentially pile on the pain for Philippe Clement in Thursday's Old Firm fixture.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be without a number of players against Celtic. | SNS Group

The warning signal is sitting at amber as the Belgian seeks some shelter from the storm in the form of his first victory over Celtic. On a run of six winless games against Brendan Rodgers’ side, the Belgian has already waited longer than any Rangers manager in modern times to break his duck in the fixture.

So what does 2025 have in store for him and the Ibrox club? Can Clement provide any message of hope for the beleaguered Rangers masses? “Nine days ago, everybody saw and made the conclusion that yes, Rangers is on the right track,” he stressed. “There are really exciting young players coming through…. There are teams saying: 'interesting player at that age playing at that level against Tottenham and Celtic'.” It’s debatable if the prospect of selling players – Clement was presumably referring to the likes of Hamza Igamane, Nico Raskin and Ridvan Yilmaz – is the source of much succour for Rangers fans seeking some reason to believe.

Clement chose the time frame of “nine days ago” very carefully, it seems. On 22 December, following Celtic’s goalless draw at Dundee United, Rangers were sitting nine points behind the champions. The title was in their own hands, just about. Then came a defeat at St Mirren and 2-2 comeback draw at Motherwell, when the manager chose to bench Igamane and Vaclav Cerny with predictable results. The thorny issue of resting players at such a pivotal stage of the season is now another stick to beat Clement with.

It would take a brave person to bet on the Belgian staying in place throughout the next 12 months. Some might be unwilling to stake anything on him lasting the week, with Celtic waiting to first foot Rangers while potentially applying the boot that sends the likeable Belgian into touch. Happy New Year, Philippe.

Clement does not have his problems to seek as he targets a first win against Celtic. Does he believe there is now a psychological barrier to break down? “Did you see a psychological barrier in the cup final,” he replied, with reference to the controversial shootout defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final.

In the current, injury-hit circumstances, a draw might be just about acceptable even though it would maintain the clearly unacceptable 14-point gap between the rivals. A defeat, especially the one-sided one many home fans are fearing, could be too much to be borne at an Ibrox stadium that will be 100 per cent full of Rangers fans. Great when the going is good, but …

Rangers suffered pain a lot against Celtic in 2024. | SNS Group

Clement promised it will be a different story this time but delivering on such a commitment is the key at a time of year when everyone makes pledges. Keeping them is the key. John Souttar is a confirmed absentee while fellow centre-half Leon Balogun has, according to Clement, “a very, very small chance”. Skipper James Tavernier is also on the sidelines, having picked up an injury in the latter stages of the draw against Motherwell.

“Would I have preferred to (face Celtic) with a full squad?” Clement asked. “Yes, but it's not the case now we're going to go in with the full squad. I'm going to find solutions for that. And we're going to go hard and I count on the supporters to give this extra energy to the players to get to this result.”

Clement has learned more about Rangers in 2024 than he might have wished. A year ago, prior to the new year Old Firm fixture, it was Rodgers who was operating under most pressure. A 2-1 win put Celtic eight points clear at the top, although the Ibrox side still had two games in hand. Rangers got within striking distance then came to grief in Dingwall and Dundee. It was not possible to paper over the cracks any longer.

“We had to change a lot…” said Clement. “And I mean we ... so it's me together with a lot of people. A lot of things have changed in this club in the meantime. A lot of people left. Some people came into the club again. There's been a really big rebuild. It's still going on in many senses in the club.

“Did I expect more than one year ago that it would be so much of a job to be done to rebuild things? No, that was not set. I didn't know the situation. I knew the situation in the summer. I expected more points at this moment also – clearly.”

Some Rangers fans are losing patience with their manager. | SNS Group

Rangers are seven points down on this time last year having played a game more. It’s one reason why Clement is fast losing credit among supporters. Does it now concern him that there are many who have seemingly decided change in the dugout is necessary?