Stewart presides over a big seven days at Ibrox

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Stewart might be an unlikely looking No 9. Cyriel Dessers need not have anything to fear on this front. But the Rangers chief executive has good reason to crow about the first hat-trick of the new season at Ibrox.

Over the last 40 years, going back to the Graeme Souness coronation in 1986, the club has experienced periods of significant upheaval – some of it positive, like the so-called Souness revolution, some of it not so positive. But it doesn’t feel like there’s ever been a seven-day period quite like the one Rangers have just known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart surely feels like sliding on his knees in front of the Copland Stand to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd (while at the same praying he isn’t confronted by an offensive tifo display).

Patrick Stewart speaks to the press after unveiling Russell Martin as Rangers' new head coach. | SNS Group

He knows, of course, that not everyone is guaranteed to be cheering back. Unlike centre forwards, chief executives don’t tend to get adoration and despite what some, including Stewart, might claim has been a very good week for Rangers, not all are on board with this one-two-three (particularly the latest, hat-trick completing announcement confirming Russell Martin’s arrival).

Last Friday, supporters learned the news that the club had finally passed into the hands of new owners, with a consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises finally completing on a long-promised deal. Then on Monday, new sporting director Kevin Thelwell clocked on for work in a role that has been described as critical to the way Rangers want to operate going forward in terms of the recruitment of players – and the sale of them.

Finally, on Thursday, the perhaps most eagerly awaited news when it comes to supporters arrived: Rangers had a new manager – or head coach, the title used when the 39-year-old Martin was introduced to reporters at a hastily-convened press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A lot of activity’ at Rangers

“Two seismic changes, in fact three if you look at the change in ownership, followed by the sporting director coming in and a head coach being announced,” said Stewart. “That is a lot of activity for one club in one week. It does herald a positive new chapter for the club so yes, I think it is a seismic period for the club and sets a really strong foundation for the future.”

Seismic. No wonder Stewart said he was feeling worn out. Not helping with the weariness is knowing that one of these changes, seismic or otherwise, had not been greeted with wholehearted enthusiasm by the rank and file, although Martin, the appointment in question, cut an impressive figure during his first media assignment.

“I think firstly we are always very sensitive and aware of supporter sentiment on any issue,” acknowledged Stewart afterwards. “But yes, I am aware supporters have strong views on who the right person for the role is.

Russell Martin's Rangers unveiling. | SNS Group

“We will always factor that in, to a degree. But equally I have been talking a lot about process and making sure we have experts who are qualified to make decisions. We have put our trust in a process – it has been about following that with a lot of discipline. We are not oblivious to the noise, not at all. But we are confident that because we conducted such a thorough process to get to the point where we have appointed Russell, we are confident supporters will get behind him, certainly when they see him in action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans’ group the Union Bears recently published a statement which, while appealing for donations to go towards next season’s tifo displays, conceded some of last season’s efforts were not of the required standard – the statement did not, however, contain much evidence of contrition with regards the “memorable” tifo that the group claimed rather proudly, “sent the nation into meltdown”.

This was the one unveiled before the final Old Firm game of the season depicting Graeme Souness pointing a double-barrelled shotgun, under which was the message: “Take Aim Against The Rebel Scum”. While someone at Ibrox clearly green-lighted the display, it caused faces to be buried in hands in the directors’ box. Stewart applauded the gist of the Union Bears statement if not agreeing with it to the letter.

‘Interesting statement’

“There's lots of aspects about Rangers which are a cause for celebration,” he said. “We think standards are important all across the club in every aspect. I think the Union Bears did a really interesting statement last week where they talked about standards and their tifos (requiring to be) befitting of the standards of Ibrox.

"I think in all aspects of the club, - supporters, employees, management, ownership, we all want to drive the best standards and that can mean different things to different people. I thought it was a really interesting statement from the UB and actually a really positive statement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges are being mended, it seems. Of course, it all boils down to what happens on the pitch under Martin. Stewart mentioned how Rangers fans won’t fail to be impressed once they see the new head coach “in action” – this will come perhaps earlier than desired in a competitive environment.

Russell Martin will need to navigate European qualifiers. | SNS Group

Champions League qualifiers are hoving into view already. Stewart was asked whether qualification for the league stage is vital for the Ibrox club’s financial regeneration, even given the mooted £20 million investment following last week’s takeover. The CEO is realistic about Rangers’ chances of progressing through three rounds, as they are required to do this coming season, in order to reach what represents a promised land.

But he’s also upbeat – last season, of course, Rangers endured elimination at the third qualifying stage amid farcical circumstances. Denied the use of Ibrox due to delayed renovated works in the Copland Stand, they lost a very winnable tie against Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden.

“I think for any club that's in a country where we've got the coefficient that we've currently got, it's a challenge,” observed Stewart. “We've got a lot of hard work to do in a short space of time. We start in Q2 (second qualifying) through to Q3 and then a play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad