Rangers transfer news latest ahead of window closing on Monday night

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will be busy on transfer deadline day, with incomings and outgoings anticipated before the transfer window shuts.

Head coach Russell Martin is overseeing a major overhaul of the Rangers squad and is being backed by the club’s new ownership, spearheaded by chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe. Both men were in attendance for Sunday’s 0-0 Old Firm draw against Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers have not yet won a match in the Premiership this season and trail joint-leaders Celtic and Hearts by six points after four rounds of fixtures. They will also compete in the Europa League after failing to qualify for the Champions League during the week.

Youssef Chermiti could make the switch from Everton to Rangers. | Getty Images

Rangers have already made 12 signings this summer and Martin wants at least two more to come in before Monday night is over.

After landing striker Bojan Miovski over the weekend from Girona, another forward is expected to arrive. The club is working on an £8.5million deal for Everton hitman Youssef Chermiti, with the Portugal Under-21 internationalist’s move now at an advanced stage.

Chermiti is well known to current Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who played a big part in brokering his switch to Merseyside from Sporting CP two years ago. The 21-year-old is out of the first-team picture under current Everton manager David Moyes and was not in the squad for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Wolves.

Rangers want Canadian defender

Rangers also want to strengthen their defence and are in for Marseille’s Canadian defender Derek Cornelius, who is free to leave the Ligue 1 side. The Ibrox side could land the 27-year-old either on a loan or a permanent deal, although there are other clubs interested in the 35-times capped player, who can fill in at centre-half or left-back.

Rangers sold Hamza Igamane on Friday to Lille for a fee in excess of £10m, and he may not be the last player to be moved on during this window.

Fellow forward Cyriel Dessers appears set to have played his last game for Rangers. The 30-year-old Nigerian is wanted by two Greek clubs in AEK Athens and Panathinaikos and both are reported to have bids in the region of £3.5m accepted by the Rangers hierarchy.

There is more uncertainty around the future of Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who was left out of the Rangers squad for the Celtic match. The 24-year-old’s relationship with Martin appears strained despite being a firm favourite with supporters. Both Wolves and Crystal Palace are monitoring his situation.

