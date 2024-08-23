It is set to be a hectic few days in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs all linked to transfers.

Ex-Hibs man linked to SPFL return

Former Hibs defender Nectarios Triantis has been linked with a potential a return to the Scottish Premiership after being made available for loan by parent club Sunderland. According to reports in The Mirror, the 21-year-old Australian has suitors in both the EFL and Scotland and could soon ‘get the green light’ to make a move ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Triantis spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road after being signed by his former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery, appearing 12 times for the Edinburgh side. Despite his previous stint at Hibs, it is not thought that head coach David Gray is one of those interested in the services of the Aussie youth international this summer, though. The Easter Road outfit will instead look to arrange a second loan for Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan, who joined the club on loan last January only to return to the EPL outfit following a niggling injury.

Aberdeen to rival Euro giants for teenage ace

Another Australian youth international who could be heading to Scotland this week is 19-year-old Marcus Younis, who has emerged as target for Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin. The Dons are believed to be happy to ‘splash out’ in order to secure the signing of highly-rated Western Sydney Wanderers attacker, though they face a competition from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, who also hold strong interest in the player.

According to reports, Aberdeen are happy to pay ‘significant six-figure fee’ for the Australian Under-20 international, who registered 11 assists in his debut season in the A-League. Thelin is also understood to be in talks with EFL Championship side Millwall over a loan move for Kevin Nisbet, but he remained tight-lipped in yesterday’s pre-match press conference when asked about the move, saying: “I don’t want to speak about other team’s players and other speculation.”

Hoops in potential ‘swap’ deal

Celtic are eyeing the signing of a former EPL defender before the window shuts - and could even be set to make profit from the transfer, with another player moving in the opposite direction. According to Sky Sports, Brendan Rodgers has a keen interest in Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty as he looks to bolster his backline before the window closes. A USA international, Trusty joined the Blades in a £5million deal from Arsenal last summer and featured regularly for Chris Wilder in the English top flight. However, following United’s relegation, he has fallen out of favour and has now been identified by Rodgers ahead of the window closing.

Heading in the opposite direction could be Celtic forward Mikey Johnston, who emerged as a surprise target for the Blades last night, despite reports he was about to complete a medical with Burnley. The Republic of Ireland star is expected to depart Celtic in the next week and the Blades are said to be looking to trump the Clarets to a last minute deal, with journalist Anthony Joseph confirming the two clubs ‘are in discussions’ with Celtic ‘are open to offers’ for Johnston. Celtic are also said to be looking into an £8million deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, though the bid could fall short with the American side not looking to sell.

Rangers ace ‘on the list’

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has confirmed Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo is a player the Lanacashire club are interested in after revealing the Welsh international is ‘on a list’ of targets. The 23-year-old Gers speedster has struggled for regular game time at Ibrox and was linked for a potential move to Leeds United just last week, with the Elland Road club eyeing replacements for Crysencio Summerville. However, their purchase of Belgian star Largie Ramazani yesterday appears to have ended any interest in Matondo.

The Welsh forward could still be set for a move across the border though, with Eustace admitting both Matondo and Ryo Germain are indeed targets for the club. “They are, yes,” said the Ewood Park boss when asked directly about interest in the duo. "It's important that we make the right signings and get the right characters in. We have a good group of players now. It's important to add more to the group. There is nothing imminent. I wouldn't expect anything before the weekend.”

