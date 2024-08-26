The latest transfer news and speculation around Celtic Park

It promises to be a busy week of transfer activity at Celtic with confirmation of Matt O'Riley's departure to Brighton heightening the need for a strong finish to the window.

The Scottish champions are currently weaker than they were at the end of last season with no new outfield players signed so far causing frustration among supporters, despite the excellent start to the domestic campaign.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his wishes for quality additions in recent days after the club took some time to secure the returns of former loan players Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah, whose signings followed that of goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, the replacements for the outgoing Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist.

Celtic have agreed a season-long loan deal for Barcelona left-back Alex Valle. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Reports would indicate that Celtic are working on a number of potential deals that could see up to five new signings paraded at Parkhead ahead of Friday's 11.00pm deadline and in time for the start of the newly-ravemped Champions League campaign.

The first new addition looks set to be Barcelona left-back Alex Valle with Celtic close to finalising a temporary move for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Levante in Spain’s second tier. According to reports, Valle has travelled to Glasgow to undergo a medical before signing a season-long loan deal. It is claimed Celtic will pay £1.3m to cover the player's wages.

Celtc are also strongly linked with a move for Augsburg’s Belgian Under-21 international midfielder Arne Engels. According to reports, the Hoops have already had a bid of £6.5million turned down by the Bundesliga club, who are looking for closer to £8million. The 20-year-old is said to have agreed personal terms over a move to the Hoops with the transfer fee the only remaining hurdle to overcome.

Arne Engels of FC Augsburg is a transfer target for Celtic. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Engels is not the only midfielder Celtic are trying to sign before the deadline. A move for Los Angeles FC playmaker Mateusz Bogusz is still on the table with the clubs in negotations over a transfer fee. Talks were parked until after the MLS Leagues Cup final, which LAFC lost to Columbus Crew in the early hours of Monday, but Celtic remain hopeful of completing a deal for the 23-year-old Pole.

Another player who could arrive is Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen. Celtic have reportedly shown an interest in the 23-year-old Denmark international, who has been used mostly as a substitute since joining the Serie A side in a £10million move from Midtjylland last summer. A loan deal with an obligation to boy has been mooted for a player valued at around £12million.

Celtic are also looking to strengthen at the back with reports linking the club with a move for Sheffield United defender Aaron Trusty. The 26-year-old US international joined the Blades from Arsenal last summer for £5million and is capable of playing at both centre-back and full-back. Celtic winger Mikey Johnston could be used a possible makeweight with Bramall Lane bosses showing an interest in the Ireland international after his impressive loan stint at West Brom last season.

The addition of all five players would transform the transfer window for Celtic and go a long way towards extinguishing the angst that has been stirred up among the support towards the club’s directors throughout a slow summer of recruitment.

Celtic target Mateusz Bogusz in action for Los Angeles FC against the San Jose Earthquakes. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Celtic certainly have the cash to spend after banking an initial £25million for Matt O'Riley, which could rise to a Scottish record £30million with add-ons, in addition to the £70million balance sheet the club posted in it's most recent accounts.

O'Riley has signed a five-year contract with Albion but the Denmark international admitted that leaving Celtic was not an easy task after winning three league titles as well as three domestic cups since joining from MK Dons in January 2022.

“It is hard,” the former Fulham youth player said in a video interview on Brighton’s official website. “People probably don’t realise how big the club is until you get up there. It’s a real family club and one that I was made to feel welcome at very early on.

“It’s a very unique place just in terms of the passion the fans had, (it) is something I had never experienced before. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.

“It is still a little bit emotional speaking about it because I had such good memories there, but it just felt like the right time for a new challenge for me. But I only leave with fond memories.

“Celtic made me mature a lot as a person. You need to win every single game. If you don’t win every single game, even if it’s against strong opposition like Rangers, then it’s an absolute disaster.

“So you really have to be on it and that relentless winning mentality has set me up for the next challenge. I hope I can bring some of that.”

O’Riley was happy for his future to be sorted after a summer of speculation.

“It has definitely taken a while,” he said. “It got a little bit stressful over the last couple of weeks, if I’m being honest, because I think the talks were ongoing for a good couple of months but I’m just really happy to be here now.”