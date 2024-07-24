Philippe Clement’s Rangers will head south to the Midlands this evening as they take on EFL League One outfit Birmingham City in their penultimate pre-season clash.

With the Scottish Premiership season now just over a week away, the Gers are yet to yield a victory from their summer friendlies after losing 2-0 to Manchester United at Murrayfield last Saturday, following a 2-1 defeat to Dutch giants Ajax and a 0-0 draw with Standard Liege.

It has been a busy summer for Rangers in the transfer market too, with six new faces joining the club and a number of long-serving players departing Glasgow. However, with Clement admitting the club must sell before they buy, the future of four Rangers players are under the microscope.

Captain James Tavernier has been subject of a bid from Turkish SuperLig outfit Trabzonspor, while Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell are all rumoured to be edging closer to Ibrox exits. But with no move yet sealed for any of them, will they appear in the starting XI against Birmingham City this evening?

The Scotsman predicts how Rangers will line up against the Blues this evening.

GK: Jack Butland While it is likely we will see new signing Liam Kelly get some minutes at St. Andrews, Butland will likely start the game as he steps up his match fitness ahead of the new season.

RB: Dujon Sterling As captain Tavernier's future remains unresolved amid a bid from Trabzonspor and reported interest in Saudi Arabia, Sterling appears to have been handed a chance to make the position his own. Capable in several areas of the pitch, he was brought to the club as a full-back and will be given another shot in his natural position tonight.

CB: John Souttar He started the game against Manchester United at the weekend and should continue there tonight. After missing the end of the last campaign with injury, the Scotland defender will want to get as many minutes into his legs as possible as he takes on the mantle of being Rangers' first choice centre-back should Goldson leave.