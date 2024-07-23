Rangers continue pre-season preparations with a clash against EFL League One outfit Birmingham City. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers will head to the Midlands for their penultimate pre-season test as they prepare to face Birmingham City at St. Andrews.

The Gers lost 2-0 to Manchester United at the weekend to suffer their second friendly defeat in a row and are still in search of their first win of the summer after losing 2-1 to Ajax and drawing 0-0 with Standard Liege during their Netherlands training camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With six new additions to the Light Blues squad, fans will be hoping to catch a further glimpse of their new recruits in the next week, with thousands of Rangers fans expected to head south on Wednesday before the team jet off to Berlin for their final pre-season test against Union Berlin. They squad will then return to Glasgow ahead of the Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts on August 3.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action on Wednesday? Here’s where you can watch the game live.

Rangers team news vs Birmingham City

Saturday’s loss to Manchester United at Murrayfield saw several first teamers absent from the squad, with James Tavernier, Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell all missing from the Gers line-up. None of the absent trio are expected to return for the game at St. Andrews, with all three rumoured to be edging closer to Ibrox exits. Connor Goldson is another that is rumoured to be heading for a departure, though he did appear off the bench at the weekend. It is not yet clear whether the centre-back will be part of the squad for the clash in the Midlands.

When does Birmingham vs Rangers kick off, tickets

Where: St. Andrews, Birmingham, England, 24 July 2024, 7.30pm.

Tickets for the game are no longer available for Rangers fans.

How to watch Birmingham vs Rangers, what channel, TV details

If you’re looking to catch the Gers game in the Midlands, there are two ways to watch the game live. Firstly, RangersTV will be streaming the game live for subscribers. A pre-season pass is available here and costs £11.99, which includes live streaming of Union Berlin vs Rangers on Saturday 27 July.