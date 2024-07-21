We pick out three extra talking points from Rangers' 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Murrayfield:

Sterling stakes a claim

Should Rangers end up selling captain James Tavernier to Trabzonspor - and all the noises suggest that may happen - then many Rangers fans will ask the question: who replaces him? Well, as skipper, it looks like it'll be goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has been wearing the armband during pre-season in Tavernier's absence. The 31-year-old stopper is a well-respected member of the first team and would appear a suitable candidate, although centre-half Connor Goldson, should he remain at the club, would also be in with a shout.

Right-back is slightly harder void to fill given Tavernier's exceptional numbers across his 460 games in royal blue. It is hard to see anyone replicating his 125 goal from such a position. But in terms of a nuts-and-bolts, modern-day full-back, they have a replacement already in building in Dujon Sterling. A utility man throughout his first season at Ibrox, deployed at right-back, centre-half, left-back, centre-mid and winger, he played in place of Tavernier against Man Utd and fared well against Jadon Sancho. He also pushed forward and has the engine to get up and down his flank.

Assistant coach Alex Rae was impressed. "Dujon brings plenty of qualities," he said. "He came up against a quality Jadon Sancho today and he coped very well, defensively and offensively. We want to get Dujon in the right place physically going into this season and by getting those minutes today against quality players, he will get that."

One-to-one coaching

Rae revealed that he has been working on a personal level with new midfielder Connor Barron, who arrived from Aberdeen this summer. Rangers hope he can establish himself as a first-team player and the Scotland Under-21 internationalist had some nice moments against Casemiro and Co in Edinburgh.

"It's a big step for him, because he's obviously filling big boots," said Rae. "John Lundstram has been at a good level for this club for a long time. I'm spending a wee bit of time with him one-to-one as well. He's got a lot to learn, in terms of learning the game. It's similar to myself at that age, faults and flaws, but his endeavour and application and willingness is evident. He's spent a lot of time on and off the training pitch trying to get better."

Where was Clement?

Some Rangers fans might wonder why manager Philippe Clement did not address the media in the post-match interviews. It was instead left to Rae to come in and answer questions on the match and transfer speculation. There was, however, nothing untoward about the Belgian's absence.

