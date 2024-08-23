Rangers return to Hampden Park for the third weekend in succession as their Scottish Premiership campaign gets back underway with a visit from Ross County on Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

Philippe Clement saw new signing Robin Propper limp out of last week’s Premier Sports Cup win over St. Johnstone, and the Belgian boss admits he is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Staggies. There was better news elsewhere though, with Clement confirming Nico Raskin and Leon Balogun are back in full training.

The Gers boss also revealed Oscar Cortes is ‘expected’ to return to training next week, with the Colombian youngster handing the Rangers head coach a further boost following his opening day injury against Hearts.

So how will the Gers line up at Hampden Park on Saturday? The Scotsman predicts Rangers’ starting XI v Ross County, with five changes from last weekend’s win over St. Johnstone.

GK: Jack Butland The undoubted number one, Butland starts between the sticks at Hampden Park.

RB: James Tavernier Rumours of a potential departure from Ibrox have fallen silent and the Gers skipper is expected lead the team out against Ross County tomorrow.

CB: Leon Balogun The Nigerian has given Philippe Clement a timely boost by returning from injury. Robin Propper limped out of last week's win over St. Johnstone and is a doubt, so Balogun is likely to be one of five changes from last weekend.