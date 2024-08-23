Who will start for Rangers against Ross County on Saturday? Cr: SNS Group.Who will start for Rangers against Ross County on Saturday? Cr: SNS Group.
Who will start for Rangers against Ross County on Saturday? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers starting XI v Ross County: Team news and predicted line-up as five changes made - live training gallery

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 17:04 BST

Rangers receive triple injury boost ahead of Ross County clash

Rangers return to Hampden Park for the third weekend in succession as their Scottish Premiership campaign gets back underway with a visit from Ross County on Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

Philippe Clement saw new signing Robin Propper limp out of last week’s Premier Sports Cup win over St. Johnstone, and the Belgian boss admits he is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Staggies. There was better news elsewhere though, with Clement confirming Nico Raskin and Leon Balogun are back in full training.

The Gers boss also revealed Oscar Cortes is ‘expected’ to return to training next week, with the Colombian youngster handing the Rangers head coach a further boost following his opening day injury against Hearts.

So how will the Gers line up at Hampden Park on Saturday? The Scotsman predicts Rangers’ starting XI v Ross County, with five changes from last weekend’s win over St. Johnstone.

The undoubted number one, Butland starts between the sticks at Hampden Park.

1. GK: Jack Butland

The undoubted number one, Butland starts between the sticks at Hampden Park. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Rumours of a potential departure from Ibrox have fallen silent and the Gers skipper is expected lead the team out against Ross County tomorrow.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Rumours of a potential departure from Ibrox have fallen silent and the Gers skipper is expected lead the team out against Ross County tomorrow. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Nigerian has given Philippe Clement a timely boost by returning from injury. Robin Propper limped out of last week's win over St. Johnstone and is a doubt, so Balogun is likely to be one of five changes from last weekend.

3. CB: Leon Balogun

The Nigerian has given Philippe Clement a timely boost by returning from injury. Robin Propper limped out of last week's win over St. Johnstone and is a doubt, so Balogun is likely to be one of five changes from last weekend. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Rangers' first choice pick at centre-back, the Scotland international will play on the right-hand side beside Leon Balogun.

4. CB: John Souttar

Rangers' first choice pick at centre-back, the Scotland international will play on the right-hand side beside Leon Balogun. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ross CountyPhilippe ClementHampden Park