Here’s a full list of every Rangers player linked with a move away from Ibrox ahead of the transfer deadline next week - and how likely they are to depart

As the deadline for the Scottish Premiership transfer window approaches, clubs across the country are aiming to do some last minute squad surgery in order to strengthen, while also preparing for some departures.

It has been an extremely busy summer at Rangers, with player turnover and a planned rebuild resulting in nine incomings, while long-serving players such as Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack fronted a 10 player list of outgoings - and even more transfer activity is expected in the final week of the window. With Todd Cantwell requesting a departure from Glasgow and Rabbi Matondo courting interest in England, a total of eight players could depart the club over the next seven days. Here, we take a closer look at the players linked with departures from Rangers ahead of the August 30 deadline - and predict how likely they are to leave.

John Lundstram (left) and Ryan Jack (top) are just two of 10 departures already confirmed at Rangers this summer.

Scott Wright

Was linked with a departure at the start of the window, with Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday rumoured to be interested in the winger’s services. No move materialised though, and he has since become a regular starter for Philippe Clement in the opening month of the season. Touted for a move to Hearts by former Gers ace Neil McCann earlier this week, there have been no concrete bids lodged for the 27-year-old as of yet. Reports say that Rangers are looking to sell the player on before the window closes in order raise funds to reinvest in the squad, though.

James Tavernier

It felt like the long-serving Rangers captain had one foot out of the door in pre-season, however talk around Tavernier’s future has fallen silent ever since the club rebuffed a bid from Trabzonspor in late July. Both he and close friend Connor Goldson had been rumoured to depart Ibrox in the window and, while Goldson completed a move to Aris Limassol before the season started, Tavernier has remained in Glasgow and captained the side domestically and in Europe. With a week left to go, does he move on? It feels like that ship has sailed, for the time being.

Alex Lowry

His loan spell to Hearts last year was wrecked by injury, and Lowry has barely featured for the first team since returning to Glasgow in January. It is understood the 21-year-old has been told his game time is likely to be limited this year and that a move could be more beneficial at this point in his career. Lowry will weigh up his options over the next week, with a potential loan the most likely outcome for the academy product.

Todd Cantwell

Will want-away Todd be the got-away Todd in the next week? With time running out, the Rangers playmaker could find himself in quite a sticky situation should a move not materialise - especially now his relationship with the fans is at an all-time low. After a brief spell of good form last January, Cantwell told the club he wanted to leave for a ‘new challenge’ in the up-and-coming window before officially requesting a transfer in pre-season. Tentative links to Trabzonspor, Cardiff City and the Saudi Pro League have since been mooted. No concrete bids have emerged for a player who clearly sees his future away from Ibrox. The club still expect him to depart before the window shuts.

Adam Devine

The young full-back showed promise when he first broke into the team under Michael Beale, but Devine hasn’t kicked on as much as he would have hoped. He spent the second half of last season on loan to Motherwell, but struggled to displace the experienced Stephen O’Donnell before returning to Rangers in May. The 21-year-old claimed he wanted to fight for his place at Ibrox, but is surplus to requirements under Clement. Has not been part of the first team squad recently and is more often part of the B team. Likely to leave.

Rabbi Matondo

The speedy Welsh winger is a man in-demand, with concrete interest from Blackburn Rovers confirmed by John Eustace on Thursday. Had been tipped with a move to Leeds United earlier in the month, with Daniel Farke searching for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville. Yesterday’s signing of Belgian ace Largie Ramazani appears to have killed off the Elland Road outfit’s interest in Matondo, though. The 23-year-old has appeared off the bench for Clement in the first month campaign, but is seemingly heading towards the Ibrox exit door. A move to the EFL Championship looks like it will happen before the deadline.

Cyriel Dessers

The future of the Rangers striker is a curious one and changed throughout pre-season. Clement has admitted he wants to further strengthen the squad, but there’s an awareness that he must sell to buy. Despite Dessers being a first team regular and the club’s top scorer this season, he is one of Rangers’ few saleable assets and should a club match Rangers valuation there would be a temptation to move him on. That asking price appears to be around £4.6million, a fee Atlanta United were reported to have met before the player himself turned the move down.

Ianis Hagi