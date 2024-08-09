What Rangers misfit said to new arrival

Given the tough time he endured at Rangers, you might not expect Sam Lammers to play a key role in encouraging other players to join the Ibrox club.

Both he and Cyriel Dessers were signed for a combined £8million and that financial outlay brought a level of expectation that they struggled to live up to under the management of Michael Beale. The pair became scapegoats for a poor start to the season with Dessers sarcastically cheered off the park on one occasion while Lammers was the subject of constant derision from the Ibrox stands.

Dessers kicked on following the arrival of Philippe Clement, scoring 22 times in total for Rangers last season, and remains the club's first-choice number nine as he continutes to battle the doubters among his own support. More contributions like the 94th minute equaliser against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League this midweek will help turn the tide.

It was a battle that Lammers ultimately lost, however, with supporters only to happy to wave farewell to the misfit forward with his loan move to FC Utrecht last season followed by a permanent transfer to FC Twente this summer. It may be understandable, then, if he had words of caution for any players thinking of making the move to Ibrox, but that was not the case with the arrival of Robin Propper.

According to the Dutch defender, who moved in the opposite direction as Lammers in joining from FC Twente last week, Lammers had nothing but positive things to say about his potential move to Govan.

"I spoke with Cyriel Dessers, who I played with at Heracles, and Sam Lammers before joining, and they only had good things to say about the club and the fans," revealed the 30-year-old centre-back.

Propper is expected to make his Rangers debut against Motherwell on Saturday but will have to wait for his first taste of the Ibrox cauldron with the side lining up at Hampden for opening two months of the season due to the delays in building works at the club's usual home stadium.

"This is a club you know about and I am delighted to be here," he said. "This was the right option to go abroad, I had a few times earlier in my career but it wasn't the club for me.

"It was a no-brainer when Rangers showed interest. I really enjoyed playing in the Eredivisie over the years but for me and my family that was an exciting challenge.