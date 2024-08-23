How to watch the Scottish Premiership match at Hampden

Rangers host Ross County at Hampden on Saturday in what could be their final match at the national stadium before returning to Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s side have taken up temporary residency in Mount Florida since the start of the season due to delayed stadium works at their traditional Govan home. However, reports this week indicate that Rangers are aiming to be back at Ibrox earlier than expected, in time for their next home match against Dundee on September 21.

The final consignment of delayed steel shipment has arrived with work on the cantilever project on the Copland Stand now proceeding at full pace. It will be for Glasgow City Council to decide whether a completion certificate can be granted for the multi-million pound upgrade to the stadium’s disabled facilities that will allow Rangers to return to home.

Saturday’s William Hill Premiership match will be the fourth Rangers have hosted at Hampden with a league win over Motherwell and a Premier Sports Cup victory against Motherwell either side of a Champions League third qualifying defeat to Dynamo Kyiv.

Ross County will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing Premier Sports Cup exit at The Spartans last weekend after an unbeaten start to the league season that saw them claim back-to-back draws against Motherwell and Dundee United.

Rangers host Ross County at Hampden in the William Hill Premiership. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Ross County match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Rangers v Ross County TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Ross County live stream

The match is not available to live stream in the UK and Ireland. International subscribers outwith the UK and Ireland can watch the match live on Rangers TV.

Rangers v Ross County team news

Rangers are hoping that Robin Propper will be fit despite limping off against St Johnstone last week after receiving a knock to his back. Leon Balogun and Scott Wright are doubts with minor muscle strains. Oscar Cortes and Nicolas Raskin are not expected to return until next month while new signing Hamza Igamane continues to work his way towards the level of fitness required by boss Philippe Clement. Ross County will add Australia international midfielder Joshua Nisbet to their squad after he joined on a three-year contract from Central Coast Mariners this week. Max Sheaf (thigh) and Ricki Lamie (Achilles) remaining on the sidelines.

Rangers v Ross County referee and VAR

Ross Hardie is the match referee with Alan Muir on VAR duty.

