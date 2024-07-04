Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Wednesday morning.

Killie ace ‘offered new deal’

Derek McInnes has confirmed that Kilmarnock are hoping to agree a new deal with star man Danny Armstrong. The pacey winger scored six goals and assisted another 10 last year as the Rugby Park outfit secured fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and the Ayrshire outfit are now desperate to keep him with just one year left on his existing deal. The 52-year-old manager has admitted the club are actively looking to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign but will also wants to secure the future of his key performers from last season’s success.

“On the back of last season, we wanted to try to retain the core of what we had,” said McInnes. “So even boys who are into their last year, we are constantly trying to look at getting these boys tied down. Danny is a case in point. We’ve been trying for the last six or seven months to get an agreement where he can sign a bit longer.

“The reality is it is going to be difficult to do that but these things are ongoing. You are trying to keep good players within the club as well as trying to attract good players from outwith. It’s a constant battle but while the players are with us, like Danny, he’s got a lot to offer and we don’t want to just let people walk out of the door cheap.”

Gers set asking for price for in-demand striker

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers appears to be edging towards the Ibrox exit door, with reports that several clubs are showing an interest in the 19-goal striker. The 29-year-old endured a strange debut season at Ibrox after a challenging start under former boss Michael Beale resulted in the striker ridiculed in many quarters. However, he recovered to bag some vital goals for the club in the end of season run in and become pivotal to Philippe Clement in the closing stages of the campaign.

However, with interest from Europe and beyond, a summer transfer could yet be on the cards as the club weigh up a potential exit for the former Feyenoord man. The club are poised for his potential exit and have set an asking price of £4.5 million for the Nigerian international, according to reports, and hope to recoup the fee they spent on him exactly one year ago.

Rangers man ‘targeted’ by Saudi club

Ibrox star Todd Cantwell could be set to link up with former Rangers CEO James Bisgrove after the playmaker was linked to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah. The ex-Norwich City ace was at the centre of a strange transfer mix up yesterday when his agent Jose Enrique leaked his apparent availability via Instagram to Serie A outfit Lecce, however, according to reports Cantwell could now head to Saudi Arabia as former Gers chief ‘plans a raid’ on his former team.

The 26-year-old is the third Rangers player to be linked with a move to the Middle East, with captain James Tavernier and team mate Connor Goldson a target of former Gers boss Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

Celtic man completes loan exit

Australian forward Marco Tilio has become the latest player to depart Celtic this summer after sealing a loan move to Melbourne City. The Hoops player struggled to make an impact in his debut season at the club and has departed on loan to the Aussie outfit for the second time this year in search of regular game time. A £1.5 million signing last summer, Tilio agreed a five year deal at Celtic Park but found the early months of his time in Glasgow ruined by injury and ended the season with just two Scottish Premiership appearances. The player secured a loan move to Melbourne City in February on the back of his injury ravaged season and featured four times for the A-League outfit. However, Tilio is set for more regular game time this year after the two club’s agreed on a second deal that will see him spend the season with Melbourne City.

“I want to play football first and foremost,” said Tilio. “Hopefully, good performances will lead to other good things. A good year here at City looks to set me up nicely to go back overseas and get back into the Socceroos fold. I wanted to be somewhere where I knew I was going to play as much football as possible because I didn't want to go two years without playing football.

Hoops hero ‘makes stance clear’ as £6m transfer looms

Celtic Scottish Cup final hero Adam Idah is on the verge of a dramatic return to the club after the Hoops upped their efforts to bring the striker to the club on a permanent basis. Idah bagged an impressive nine goals in 19 games during his loan spell at Celtic Park last year but reports last night claimed his parent club Norwich City had rejected an approach from Brendan Rodgers’ team.

