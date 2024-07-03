Ex-Norwich playmaker could be on his way out of Ibrox this summer

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has reportedly had private discussions over a potential Ibrox exit leaked online after his agent inadvertently sent a message offering the star to Italian side Lecce to the wrong person.

Speculation has surrounded the future of Cantwell this summer amid reports that Rangers would be prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old former Norwich City playmaker after just a season with the Glasgow club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cantwell, who was signed by previous manager Michael Beale last summer, made 44 appearances in all competitions for Rangers last term, contributing eight goals and seven assists, but also caused controversy off the pitch with his social media activity.

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has reportedly been offered to Serie A side Lecce. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He deleted a post in May which drew a furious reaction from Rangers fans where he posted a picture of himself celebrating a goal in a 3-3 draw against Hearts with the caption “shushburger”, while just last week he branded a supporter a “weapon” after taking exception to criticism on his Instagram page.

He also provoked an angry response from Rangers manager Philippe Clement following the 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup at Hampden, with the Belgian seen shoving Cantwell away from the match officials following the full-time whistle.

Now Cantwell is at the centre of another online storm through no apparent fault of his own after he was seemingly offered to Lecce coach Lucca Gotti only for his agent, former Spanish defender Jose Enrique, to send the message to the wrong Instagram account.

The ex-Newcastle and Liverpool full-back is said to have accidentally contacted a fan page dedicated to the Italian tactician, called ‘Luca Gotti reacts’, with details of the message, which also included an offer to sign Feyenoord star Marcus Pedersen, leaked online via the website Football Italia.

It is claimed Enrique sent the players’ Transfermarkt pages to the wrong account, saying they could be of interest. Gotti guided Lecce to Serie A safety last season and recently signed a new contract at the Stadio Via Del Mare until June 2026.