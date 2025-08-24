'Drive him to the airport' - Kris Boyd demands Rangers exit as he draws Daniel Cousin comparison

Former Rangers striker insists current star has let club down

Kris Boyd has urged Rangers to secure a quick departure for Hamza Igamane after the striker refused to come off the bench during the 1-1 draw against St Mirren in Paisley.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin revealed that he tried to bring Igamane on as a substitute in the 60th minute but the Moroccan refused, claiming he was injured while warming up.

While Martin admitted he has to trust the validity of Igamane’s claim, Boyd expressed doubts over whether the 22-year-old was being truthful after it was also revealed that the club turned down a bid for his services this week amid reported interest from Lille.

Rangers substitute Hamza Igamane at full time after refusing to come on during the second half of the 1-1 draw at St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Rangers striker Boyd blasted: "Listen, if he's injured, he's injured. I highly doubt it.

"If that is the case, if I'm Rangers Football Club, I get his bags packed, drive him to the airport and say 'bye'.

"If you've not got people who are willing to knuckle down, work hard and help this team in this moment in time, then see you later. If you don't there is a real danger... you can tell by the fans. It's at boiling point right now towards the team and manager.

"If Russell Martin is not strong and sees this through he's going to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement in going out the door. I know he's brought in a few players but he needs to get the right type of characters in this dressing room, and quick."

Rangers striker Kris Boyd (right) is replaced by Daniel Cousin in a match against St Mirren in August 2007. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Boyd pointed to one of his own former Ibrox team-mates as an example of how players should act when dealing with transfer interest.

"I remember Daniel Cousin absolutely tore Celtic apart at the end of a transfer window," he said. "But he did it the right way. I'm going to put in a performance and leave the next day after that."

Addressing Igamane, he added: "That's not going about your business the right way. Refusing to come on, refusing to help your team-mates. I can't help but think it's been a little bit too honest from Russell as well. There's just some things you need to keep in-house."

