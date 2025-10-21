What channel is SK Brann v Rangers on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers will look to get their first win of their Europa League campaign when they travel to Norway to face SK Brann in what will be new manager Danny Rohl’s first game in charge.
Rangers have started their campaign with two defeats - a 1-0 reversal by Genk and then losing 2-1 at Sturm Graz. Therefore a win is essential if Rangers are to eye progress in the competition.
Here are all the details ahead of the match against SK Brann:
SK Brann v Rangers match details
The Europa League match between SK Brann and Rangers takes place on Thursday, October 23 at Brann Stadion, Bergen. Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST.
SK Brann v Rangers TV channel
TNT Sports hold the rights to Europa League ties and they will be showing the match live on their TNT Sports 2 channel.
SK Brann v Rangers live stream
TNT Sports subscribers can watch the match on the broadcaster’s website, app and its Discovery+ platform.
SK Brann v Rangers highlights
TNT Sports will show highlights of all the Europa League and Conference League ties from 10pm on TNT Sports 1.
SK Brann v Rangers team news and referee
Rangers have doubts over midfielder Mohamed Diomande, who missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United. Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain long-term absentees.
SK Brann will be without striker Saevar Magnusson, who picked up an injury earlier this month while on international duty with Iceland.
An all-Greek officiating team will be in charge of proceedings in Bergen. Referee Vassilis Fotias will be assisted by Andreas Meintanas and Michail Papadakis, with Alexandros Tsakalidis as the fourth official. Angelos Evangelou is the VAR and will be assisted by Ioannis Papadopoulos.
