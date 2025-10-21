Rohl comes across well as directors next to him taken to task

Here we go again. Congregating on a midweek afternoon in the Rangers media centre is becoming more and more common. Four months after welcoming Russell Martin to Scottish football, it was now the turn of Danny Rohl.

The 36-year-old German strode into the room alongside chairman Andrew Cavenagh, chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell. This was a blockbuster cast. And there was a lot to talk about.

“Well done on getting the role,” was the slightly cheeky opening gambit from one journalist, which drew a smile from Cavenagh sitting next to his new head coach. He got the pun.

From left, Andrew Cavenagh, Danny Rohl and Kevin Thelwell take their seats at a Rangers press conference. | SNS Group

It was moment of levity amidst some pretty heavy matters. Since Cavenagh and the 49ers swept into power in Govan during the summer, Rangers have plumbed serious depths. They are sixth in the Premiership, 13 points behind leaders Hearts after eight games, and angry fans have made Ibrox toxic with their protests and vitriol. Martin’s tenure lasted just 123 days.

He is yesterday’s man, although some will argue he and Rohl have some similarities. Well-dressed, well-coiffed and his most recent job in England, the German is only three years Martin’s junior. Detractors say Rangers have not gone down a different route. Rohl will say otherwise.

“I’m very proud to be here,” said Rohl in soft yet good English. “I'm very convinced this part now should be a restart, and with this restart, and with a fresh mindset, and with the right mindset, we go very positive, with an emotional level, with a belief that we really can turn around these things.”

Rohl: ‘Rangers need wins in a row’

Rohl has no time to settle in. He will be in charge for Thursday night’s match against SK Brann in the Europa League. “I think this is a very important call for wins in a row,” he said of a club that has struggled of late just for a solitary one. But his point is valid. Rangers need positive momentum.

“We came here with a set of confidence. And I absolutely believe, when I saw in the morning the training, we trained with intensity, we were very lively on the pitch. I see so much potential.”

Rohl was the final destination of a proper off-road adventure by Rangers. They spoke with Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat, both of whom were very close to getting the job. Was Rohl first choice? It was claimed he pulled out of the running midway through the process. He was candid when quizzed on the whole matter.

“The outcome that I'm here,” he smiled. “I think that's really crucial. I understand this question, of course. For me, it is a good thing that I'm here. For me, it's not a situation, because I'm sure, and I'm honest to you, I cannot tell you which choice I am. I can just tell you that I'm here, and it gives me the belief that I was the first choice.”

New Rangers head coach Danny Rohl holds the scarf aloft at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Rohl came across very well and showed a nice touch by shaking everybody’s hand in the room - close to 40 media reps. What he cannot get away from is his youthful appearance for a head coach of Rangers. At times it felt like looking at an experienced player, not a head coach.

And while it was lovely to speak to him, at times Rohl also felt like the sideshow. With a rare audience with Cavenagh, Stewart and Co, it was a chance to ask them questions.

Stewart was the quietest of the group, although he spoke on the process of landing Rohl and refuted claims it wasn’t handled well. “I can understand that on the outside it might look as though the process has gone awry, but all we can look at is the outcome of the process,” he said, “which is we went in and had discussions with a number of very credible candidates, and we got one of those over the line.”

Stewart on Rangers fans’ anger

Stewart gets the fan ire towards him, which has been pointed in recent weeks. “I I understand that there has to be an outlet for those frustrations, and as chief executive, yes, that's me, and I'm a lightning rod for those,” he said. “My role as a leader, though, is to absorb that, but also now to work hard, work harder and make sure that we turn this around. So I've got to earn that trust.”

Thelwell was given a bit of grilling on two topics: the appointment of his son Robbie as head of recruitment and the signing of Youssef Chermiti for £8.5 million from Everton - the club Thelwell also brought him to from Sporting.

To be fair to Thelwell, he did not shirk either topic. “I think Youssef Chermiti is a player in particular who's got huge potential,” he said. “I've never doubted him in any way, shape or form. Very early days for him. He's a young talent,” before adding on recruitment as a whole: “We think they [the new signings] are capable of much, much more. And we hope, through the appointment of Danny, we've got the opportunity to show their qualities in a much stronger way.”

Patrick Stewart admits he is a 'lightning rod' for Rangers fans' anger. | SNS Group

On his son’s arrival, he said: “Optically, I think we all agreed when we made this step to appoint Robbie that he was going to be seen in a particular way. But the reality of the situation is that we want to bring the very best talent there to Rangers Football Club.

“I was extremely transparent. And I think Robbie probably went through a more rigorous process than probably anybody else who's employed by this football club, truth be known. What I do know is that he will work 25-8 to bring success for this football club.”

As will Rohl, who deserves the last word. “I come back to my big headline, it's winning, it's attractive and it's together,” he added. “If you do this in this order, I'm convinced that I will stay very long here.”