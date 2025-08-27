Rangers open talks over 'long-term' deal for £6.8million hitman as Ibrox exit edges closer

Rangers have been given permission to speak to the former Aberdeen striker

Rangers have been given permission by Girona to open talks with striker Bojan Miovski, with the striker keen to strike up a long-term deal, according to a fresh report from Sky Sports.

The former Aberdeen hitman joined the La Liga outfit last summer for a fee of £6.8million, but has struggled for regular first-team football, scoring just twice in 17 league games at the Estadi Montilivi, and the Spanish club is now prepared to sanction a deal that would see the Macedonian striker return to the Scottish Premiership.

Reports of Rangers' interest in the striker emerged late last week, and those rumours ramped up when Miovski was left out of their squad for last Sunday’s league clash against Villarreal. In the aftermath of the match, Girona head coach Míchel Sánchez Muñoz confirmed it had been his decision to omit the striker, virtually confirming he was no longer in his plans.

Hopes of the 26-year-old’s return to Scotland have seemingly ramped up since the weekend, with Rangers now believed to be locked in discussions over a deal with the player’s representatives. As per Sky Sports, the striker is believed to be keen on making the switch and has eyed a return to Scotland as the best place to revive his career.

The ex-MTK Budapest striker, who scored 44 goals in 91 starts for Aberdeen during his two season stay at Pittodrie, could depart Girona either on loan or permanently this summer, though the report claims that Miovski wants to ‘secure his long-term future at another club’, meaning any short-term deal is likely to include a clause that could make it permanent in the future.

Should the ex-Dons hitman complete a move to Ibrox, it will fill the gap left by the imminent departure of Hamza Igamane. The Moroccan striker is on the verge of completing a move to Lille this week after the Ligue 1 outfit had a bid of around £10 million accepted for the young striker. The Scotsman understands that the French club triggered a release clause in Igamane’s contract following a summer-long pursuit of the player, who joined Rangers in a deal from AS Far for just £1.7million last summer.

