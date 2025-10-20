Rangers next manager shake-up as Danny Rohl firmly back on agenda after dramatic weekend

German boss returns to favouritism after talks with Australian break down

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl is now the frontrunner to become next Rangers manager after talks broke down with Kevin Muscat over the weekend.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl withdrew from the running to replace Russell Martin at Ibrox a week ago following his own detailed discussions with the Rangers hierarchy, but is now understood to be back on the radar following another dramatic weekend in Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were in advanced negotiations with Muscat, who is currently in charge of Shanghai Port. However, the 52-year-old Australian - who had a spell at Ibrox as a player - reaffirmed his commitment to Shanghai until their Chinese Super League season concludes at the end of November, with his current team two points clear in the title race with three games remaining.

Danny Rohl is back on the Rangers next manager agenda. | Getty Images

Rangers have intimated that they are now not prepared to wait that long for an appointment and both parties have moved on, with Rohl firmly back on the agenda and an odds-on favourite with the bookmakers.

Rohl, 36, has been out of work since leaving crisis-ridden Sheffield Wednesday last summer. He has also worked with RB Leipzig and the German national team - and is immediately available.

Rangers also held deep discussions with their former boss Steven Gerrard, who led them to the Premiership title back in 2021. But the 45-year-old decided against a return to management despite what was described as amicable and constructive talks with the Ibrox hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers’ next manager hunt becomes protracted

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice chairman Paraag Marathe, who is part of the 49ers Enterprises, have been leading the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Martin more than two weeks ago.

Rangers’ primary goal was to make a swift appointment, but the process has now become protracted as fans become increasingly disillusioned and frustrated with dealings at boardroom level.

Steven Smith was in caretaker charge of the Rangers first team as they drew 2-2 at home to Dundee United on Saturday. They are 13 points behind league leaders Hearts after eight rounds of fixtures.