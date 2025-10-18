More dropped points for Ibrox side in 2-2 draw with United as new manager wait goes on

No one said it was going to be easy. Marvin Andrews might have been the former player introduced to the crowd at half time but the healing has not yet begun.

The former Ibrox defender-turned-pastor couldn’t work a miracle and neither could Steven Smith, whose interim manager stint had looked to be going well until two absolute worldies from substitute Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald within eight second-half minutes changed the tone of the game. The mood of the home fans threatened to turn very ugly indeed once again.

Not for the first time in his long Ibrox career, James Tavernier rescued Rangers. Although rescued might not be the right term in the circumstances. The clocks will go back next weekend and Rangers are still searching for their first home league win of the season.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald celebrates his goal to make it 2-1 to his side in front of dismayed Rangers supporters (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Improbably, the Ibrox side still managed to rise two places following Tavernier’s late intervention as he swept in substitute Mikey Moore’s lay-off with three minutes left of normal time. The fact their team were now in the top six was lost on the Union Bears, who treated the home players to the kind of spiky reception they must be getting used to at the end of this game.

“You cannae blame the Cabbage today!” someone shouted from behind the press seats, with reference to Russell Martin. Indeed, the players had been very firmly put in the firing line during the first half when the Union Bears displayed an extremely pointed message: “No more buses to hide on. No more managers to hide behind. Face your failures like men.”

These men - although some of them, like Moore, are still teenagers - took their medicine at the end in front of this same block of fans following what must be considered their latest failure. Of course, this neglects to factor in United’s contribution and the worth of a draw against a side who are a match for anyone on their day. After being a long way second best in the opening half, the visitors, who sent on big target man Nikolaj Moller for Ivan Dolcek at half time, started probing following the interval.

Zac Sapsford was given freer rein and it was the Australian’s cross from the right that was allowed to make its way to Trapanovki, who worked his way along the edge of the box a bit before unleashing a daisy-cutter that beat Jack Butland inside the ‘keeper’s right post. Off came the jersey, which the midfielder branded in front of the Rangers supporters.

United had their tails up and their fans were singing in the corner. Rangers were vulnerable and even though Butland looked to have saved them with a one-on-one block from Sapsford, the pain was only delayed. United were permitted to recycle the ball and when it reached Sibbald, around 25 yards out, he took a touch and let fly. His shot beat Butland all ends up. “Going down with the Dundee!’ mocked the away fans.

Rangers scratching around for an equaliser at the end would have been a laughable notion at half time. No one wishes to keep putting the boot into Martin, particularly given what he’s already gone through, but Rangers’ performance in the opening half appeared to be a further repudiation of his methods. The ball was zipped around the turf. They played like the brakes, shackles and any other form of hindrance you can think of were off. Not of all what unfolded can be used as a stick to continue beating Martin with. Notably, some of the players brought in under him shone, at last.

Of course, how much say Martin had in the recruitment of the likes of Thelo Aasgaard, only those truly in the know can say. But there was always the belief the Norwegian had the ability to come good. Of all the players under Martin, he seemed to be the one whose natural talent was most curbed. After he scored four goals in one outing for Norway a few weeks ago, it was possible to wonder whether he’d had four shots all season for Rangers.

The player with the professional cello-playing father seemed to finally find his rhythm here. He opened the scoring after 25 minutes with a wonderful solo goal where he drifted past two players on the left like Davie Cooper before cutting inside Luca Stephenson and finishing into the top corner with his right foot, very unlike Davie Cooper.

Aasgaard had other chances, as did Rangers, and they paid for not taking them. If it does prove his only match in charge, then at least Smith did not lose. He didn’t deserve that fate having answered the call.