Brendan Rodgers reacts to Rangers manager latest and provides Celtic injury update with key star ruled out
Brendan Rodgers insists he is ready to meet the challenge posed by Kevin Muscat if and when the former Rangers defender takes over at Ibrox.
Former Australia international Muscat, currently at Shanghai Port, is in line to succeed Russell Martin, who was sacked following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk before the international break.
The 52-year-old’s arrival could be delayed until next month, however, with his current side closing in on a third successive Chinese Super League title with three matches of the season remaining.
Muscat steered Shanghai Port to a first ever league and cup double last season, and has previously lifted silverware in Australia and Japan.
Speaking ahead of the Sunday’s trip to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, Rodgers noted the impending change in the Ibrox hotseat.
“I think every team that changes manager, you accept and take on the challenge of new ideas and that freshness that they may bring,” said the Northern Irishman, who revealed striker Daizen Maeda will miss the game with a hamstring injury.
“I don’t know Kevin that well, but I came across him a few times when I was at Liverpool. He came in to training when I was manager at Liverpool and I spent some time with him there.
“And then, of course, when we travelled over to Australia with Liverpool and met him and Ange (Postecoglou, then boss at Melbourne Victory with Muscat his assistant), when I was there.
“So yeah, as I said, I don’t know him that well, but he’s done a really good job in the teams that he’s been at in Asia and if he’s to be the new manager coming in, it’s another new challenge, and as I said, for us, we’ll be ready for it.”
Martin had to be given a police escort from the Falkirk stadium after fans tried to block the team bus following the draw which left him with just five wins in 17 games. However, Rodgers believes the former Southampton boss will have learned from his managerial experience north of the border.
He said: “You’re always disappointed when any manager loses his job and Russell will be no different.
“It was a challenge that he’ll learn from in his career, he’s got many more years left as a coach and a manager and I’ve always said, when you manage here at Celtic or Rangers, the pressure really is relentless.
“And you find out things about yourself in this role, in this job, and I’m sure he will have done that.
“I wish him all the best and he’ll probably have a bit of time out and then look to go again and use this experience.”
Paulo Bernardo has been ill and will be assessed while Alistair Johnston, back in training following his recovery from a long-term hamstring problem, could also be added to the squad.
