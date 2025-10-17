Celtic boss ‘ready’ for challenge of incoming Rangers manager

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers insists he is ready to meet the challenge posed by Kevin Muscat if and when the former Rangers defender takes over at Ibrox.

Former Australia international Muscat, currently at Shanghai Port, is in line to succeed Russell Martin, who was sacked following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old’s arrival could be delayed until next month, however, with his current side closing in on a third successive Chinese Super League title with three matches of the season remaining.

Muscat steered Shanghai Port to a first ever league and cup double last season, and has previously lifted silverware in Australia and Japan.

Speaking ahead of the Sunday’s trip to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, Rodgers noted the impending change in the Ibrox hotseat.

Brendan Rodgers during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Friday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I think every team that changes manager, you accept and take on the challenge of new ideas and that freshness that they may bring,” said the Northern Irishman, who revealed striker Daizen Maeda will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know Kevin that well, but I came across him a few times when I was at Liverpool. He came in to training when I was manager at Liverpool and I spent some time with him there.

“And then, of course, when we travelled over to Australia with Liverpool and met him and Ange (Postecoglou, then boss at Melbourne Victory with Muscat his assistant), when I was there.

“So yeah, as I said, I don’t know him that well, but he’s done a really good job in the teams that he’s been at in Asia and if he’s to be the new manager coming in, it’s another new challenge, and as I said, for us, we’ll be ready for it.”

Martin had to be given a police escort from the Falkirk stadium after fans tried to block the team bus following the draw which left him with just five wins in 17 games. However, Rodgers believes the former Southampton boss will have learned from his managerial experience north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daizen Maeda has been ruled out of Celtic's trip to Dundee with a hamstring injury. | SNS Group

He said: “You’re always disappointed when any manager loses his job and Russell will be no different.

“It was a challenge that he’ll learn from in his career, he’s got many more years left as a coach and a manager and I’ve always said, when you manage here at Celtic or Rangers, the pressure really is relentless.

“And you find out things about yourself in this role, in this job, and I’m sure he will have done that.

“I wish him all the best and he’ll probably have a bit of time out and then look to go again and use this experience.”