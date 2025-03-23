Rangers' Man Utd shock chances talked up amid 'a bit odd' summation on Europa League outcomes

Taking down La Liga side would be the harder part, argues Nevin

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers would fancy their chances of beating Manchester United should they meet them in the Europa League semi-finals, according to Pat Nevin.

The two British sides are on a collision course in UEFA’s second-tier competition, as they are on the same side of the draw. Should Rangers overcome Spanish La Liga high-flyers Athletic Bilbao and Man Utd defeat French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in their respective quarter-final ties next month, then they will meet in the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers and Man Utd have already faced each other this season, with the English Premier League team prevailing narrowly at Old Trafford 2-1 back in January. However, ex-Scotland internationalist Nevin believes the Rangers would revel in facing Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils once again given their domestic struggles this term - and that beating Athletic Bilbao, whose stadium will host the final, at the stage before the semi-finals is a far sterner proposition.

Rangers ran Manchester United very close in the Europa League earlier this season. | SNS Group

“In a one off tie, Rangers have shown that they can do it,” said Nevin. “They can take Manchester United to the edge. They beat Celtic, who took Bayern to the edge. Look, they're outsiders. They're outsiders by some distance.

“Athletic Club are fourth, they beat Real Madrid, but what a great thing for Rangers fans that they're in decent form just now. What a lift they've got beating Celtic at the weekend there. And it is a classic case of having nothing to lose. Expectations are minimal, limited. If they go out to the tournament at this stage, they're probably arguably over-performed and they've got a tough draw.

“So go out, enjoy it and see if you can bloody their noses. Bilbao has always been one of my favourite teams. I've just got a passion for the place and I love the way they've generally played football and the attitude of their fans. So it's going to be a great spectacle, but it's a tough tournament and Rangers have done well to get this far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they could get there, oddly I think their chances against United are better than their chances against Bilbao. And it sounds a bit odd because it's one stage on, but they know they're capable of standing toe to toe with them. They know they can do it. Believe in something and knowing something. They're very different. And Rangers know.

Barry Ferguson is currently in interim charge of Rangers. | SNS Group

“That's going to give them a little bit of a lift and there has never, ever, ever been a better time to get Manchester United than now… across Premier League history. So that adds in their favour as well.

“They would still be second favourites once again, without a shadow of a doubt. They have an absolute pittance financially in comparison to Manchester United, the amount of money they've spent. But wouldn't it be great? And then you had the Scotland v England bit as well.

“I'd love to see it. I have to say I would love to see that one. It would be seriously entertaining in every way. Rangers, would I bet on them? No. 100% I wouldn't bet on them. They're just too far as outsiders. But are they capable of doing it on the day? Yeah.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers reached the quarter-finals by defeating Fenerbahce on penalties in the last round under interim head coach Barry Ferguson, who is in the hotseat until the end of the current season.

The Ibrox side are booked for second spot in the Scottish Premiership, but Nevin feels that progress in the Europa League and Rangers’ recent 3-2 Old Firm triumph away at Celtic Park means former midfielder Ferguson should be mentioned alongside leading candidates such as Steven Gerrard as a major contender for the manager’s job on permanent basis.

Steven Gerrard has been tipped for a return to Rangers as manager. | SNS Group

“Celtic have won the title in 13 of the last 14 seasons and who was in charge of Rangers when they won the title? Steven Gerrard was, so it’s a temptation,” added Nevin in an interview with CasinoHawks.

“Celtic will probably win the league this year, almost certainly. So they go to 55 league wins to Rangers, 55 to Celtic. Rangers will really want the next one. They really want to win it. It's a big, massive, huge decision that they've got to make then. For Gerrard, it is hard to argue against it. He did leave and all managers leave under a level of cloud, but he won that league and he's been the only man that's been able to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad