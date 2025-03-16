McKenna believes Rangers will have it tough against Spanish giants

Rangers are in for a “really tough game” when they take on Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, according to one Scot who has already faced them before this season.

The Spanish side, who sit fourth in La Liga, lie in wait for Barry Ferguson’s men next month, with the first leg at Ibrox on April 10 before a return trip to Bilbao - where the final will be played in late May - on April 17.

And Las Palmas and Scotland defender Scott McKenna - who lost 3-2 to the Basque side earlier in the season - believes Athletic Bilbao are a top side with two very dangerous forwards in Inaki and Neco Williams.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao is a danger to Rangers. | Getty Images

"I remember our game against Bilbao at the start of the season,” said McKenna. "We'd just come back from an international break and my body felt terrible.

"Then they turned up with all guns blazing. We were 2-0 down at half-time and that was one of the first games when I thought 'wow'. They're a top team. The Williams brothers are their stand-out players.

"I can't work out how, when a team only selects players from the Basque country, they can put such a strong team together and be so competitive.

"Rangers will have a really tough game. But I thought they showed great character to stay in the game against Fenerbahce on Thursday night. They got through extra-time and penalties are not luck, they are about who stays calmer under pressure. Rangers did that.

"It's fantastic for Scottish football that they got through and hopefully they get through again. It's a great experience for the lads in the Scotland squad like John Souttar, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly. Souttar has been outstanding in these big games."

The city of Bilbao is already preparing for an influx of Rangers fans next month, with its mayor Juan Mari Aburto vowing to increase security after trouble flared from rival groups of Athletic fans during Thursday’s last-16 tie with Roma.

Aburto said: "Already, we are working with the Basque police force, the city police and the Government to increase security after an entirely unacceptable night.

Athletic Bilbao defeated Roma to set up a date with Rangers. | AFP via Getty Images

"For the Rangers game, we will closely coordinate with the Scottish police to gather intelligence and will decide upon appropriate restrictions. But you can be sure there will be tighter controls around the surrounding area of the stadium.

"I want to make it clear to those people who caused this damage - we don't want you with us. I call on society to stand up to them. We cannot accept attacks against the police forces as normal, we cannot normalise attacks on medical staff in the ambulances.