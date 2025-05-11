Rangers end winless home run as fans send pointed message

May 11 might be a significant date in the history of Aberdeen Football Club but it will now go down as a red letter day for Barry Ferguson as well: his first Ibrox win as manager.

It was a long way from Gothenburg as the Pittodrie side played the part of sacrificial lambs in the end. Rangers eventually prevailed with a degree of comfort.

The next time Aberdeen are in Glasgow will be for the Scottish Cup final on May 24 against Celtic. They will need to be far better than they were here to win the trophy for the first time since 1990. Rangers eventually found their groove to hand Ferguson some relief and give their fans – at least those who stayed until the end – something to celebrate amid further signs of Ibrox insurrection.

Rangers fans hold up a 'Free Souness' banner during the 4-0 win over Aberdeen in relation to last week's display against Celtic which was seized by Police Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Free Souness” the Union Bears urged via a banner with reference to last weekend’s controversial tifo display against Celtic. By half time, it was those of us inside the stadium enduring an unusually tepid Rangers v Aberdeen fixture who were begging to be released.

There was a marked improvement in the second half, certainly from the hosts’ point of view. Two months and 16 days after being appointed, Ferguson finally experienced what it feels like to enjoy a win at Ibrox. Not that he was especially expressive at the end. He could be seen simply standing by the touchline talking to coaches Neil McCann and Billy Dodds.

The winless home run even pre-dates Ferguson. Defeats earlier this year against Queen’s Park and St Mirren were hugely influential in the decision to bring him in. It’s remarkable to think that the home fans have not had a victory to celebrate since the second day of February and what was another 4-0 victory, this time against Ross County. They didn’t even have to wait so long for a home victory at the start of the season and Ibrox was not even operational until late September. This was just the 15th win here all season.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny opens the scoring in the 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

As far as Ferguson’s reign is concerned, the victory came at the sixth time of asking and in what might well prove his penultimate outing at the stadium in his current role. It’s expected he will return to his ambassadorial role in the summer having minded the shop since Philippe Clement’s exit in February.

Ibrox disharmony evident

Although this ultimately comprehensive victory was supremely welcome, harmony seems as far away as ever at Ibrox. The official who hands around the sheet of paper with the attendance figure at half-time could not conceal some amusement as he gave out the figure: 50, 343. By most estimates, there were around 10,000 empty seats at kick-off and maybe around 40,000 at the end with a huge volume of supporters having left early, perhaps to enjoy what was left of a balmy afternoon. Strange, though. It’s not as if home wins are ten-a-penny at the moment.

The Union Bears remained, steadfast as ever. They are itching for a fight. As well as the “Free Souness” banner hoisted into the air after 15 minutes, they produced a more pointed and serious one also referencing the now infamous tifo display seven days earlier: “Jumped the gun and lost the fans. No apology. No surrender.”

Rangers fans display a banner which reads 'Jumped the gun and lost the fans, no apology - no surrender' during the 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart has not won many friends amongst the hardcore Ibrox support by signing off on a statement that criticised the message spelled out in rather too much detail against Celtic. “Take aim against the rebel scum,” was written below a large image of former player-manager Graeme Souness resting a double-barrelled shotgun on his shoulder. The entire display was later seized by police.

Vaclav Cerny – or The Waterboy, as he’s now dubbed on scarves on sale from vendors around Ibrox following his hydration bottle-spraying celebration against Celtic in March – got the ball rolling after 55 minutes. Rangers freewheeled to victory thereafter having toiled somewhat up to then.

Both teams did see goals cancelled out at the end of the opening 45 minutes for offside. Cyriel Dessers and Obday Dabbagh were the men denied, although the fact VAR was required to verify the call against Dessers after 44 minutes summed up the nature of the afternoon to that point. Far-side assistant referee Chris Rae must have been asleep.

Or maybe he was just desperate to see something, anything, that resembled free-flowing football. Not only was it a good move put together by Rangers, but it was a near replica of their opening goal against Celtic the previous weekend.

Rangers substitute Hamza Igamane celebrates as he scores to make it 3-0 over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers sub makes telling difference

Pape Gueye and Kevin Nisbet tried to help shake things up for Aberdeen. The pair came on at half time and the visitors suddenly looked lively, although such dynamism proved short-lived. Topi Keskinen bashed a shot against Liam Kelly’s near post after 48 minutes. Hamza Igamane had replaced the extremely poor Nedim Bajrami at the interval and although the impact of this change was not quite as immediate, it had made a telling difference within ten minutes of the re-start and was instrumental in Rangers winning as handsomely as they eventually did.

Igamane's introduction gave Aberdeen something else to think about and while his presence might not have led directly to the opening goal, the visitors’ defence parted like the Red Sea as they tried to cover all points of danger. Nico Raskin threaded a ball through the middle for Cerny to roll past Dimitar Mitov. Dessers missed two golden opportunities in the first half but, true to form, he bounced back to convert at the near post after more good work from Raskin, including leaving Kristers Tobers on his backside.