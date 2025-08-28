Rangers' Russell Martin position clarified ahead of Celtic match as transfer dealings intensify
Under-fire Rangers head coach Russell Martin is expected to remain in position for Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic despite fierce fan calls for him to be axed.
Martin has lost many of the Rangers supporters after the club was “humiliated” on Wednesday night in their Champions League play-off match away at Club Brugge, losing 6-0 on the night and 9-1 on aggregate.
In addition to a poor start to the Premiership campaign, with three 1-1 draws against Motherwell, Dundee and St Mirren, and mounting criticism over the team’s style of play, the defeat in Belgium has already put Martin under immense pressure less than three months into his Rangers tenure.
However, it is understood that Martin, who was appointed on June 5, still retains backing from the Rangers hierarchy and is set to prepare the team for the league clash with Celtic at Ibrox.
Rangers were taken over this summer by 49ers Enterprises and US-based health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, who is now chairman of the club. Kevin Thelwell has been brought in from Everton as sporting director and in tandem with Martin, has overseen an overhaul of the first-team squad, with a number of players coming in from the English leagues.
So far Martin’s side has failed to convince, and has looked increasingly fragile in defence. Club Brugge rained in 36 shots during the 90 minutes at Jan Breydel Stadion and goalkeeper Jack Butland has been one of the team’s few strong performers.
Rangers conversations with sporting director and CEO
Martin has also alluded to a lack of harmony within his squad, and he was quick to call out “egos” at the start of the month following the opening-day Premiership draw with Motherwell. Mainstays from last season’s starting XI, such as captain James Tavernier and midfielder Nicolas Raskin, have flitted in and out of the team.
Immediately after the Club Brugge defeat, Martin spoke of positive conversations with Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart, and that everyone above him is aware of the challenging rebuild that needs to take place.
“Patrick and Kevin, I’ve had a chat with them already and they are amazingly supportive,” Martin said on Wednesday night “They understand this may take time. They knew that before we came in.
“They understand the club’s position. The only thing we can do tonight is accept the pain, accept the humiliation, accept the hurt that we all should feel and use it as fuel.”
Rangers have signed ten players so far during this transfer window and are expected to add more before the deadline on Monday night. They are in talks with Girona striker Bojan Miovski over a move to Ibrox, with Martin desperate to add a new No 9 to his squad.
Departures are anticipated too. Wantaway forward Hamza Igamane, who refused to come on as a substitute last weekend against St Mirren, is in France putting the finishing touches to a £10.5million switch to Lille. There remains interest in Cyriel Dessers, another striker, while Martin refused to rule out Raskin leaving before the end of the month.
