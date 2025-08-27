Russell Martin reveals instant talks with Rangers bosses after 6-0 defeat and addresses Nico Raskin situation
Russell Martin insists he does not fear for his job as Rangers head coach after holding immediate talks with club bosses following the humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Club Brugge.
Rangers were beaten 6-0 on a sobering night in Bruges, going down to a record-equalling 9-1 defeat on aggregate, after losing right-back Max Aarons to a red card inside eight minutes of the play-off second leg, by which time they had already conceded the opening goal.
The shambolic defeat means the Ibrox side drop into the Europa League, where they join Celtic, who suffered their own ignominious play-off elimination in Kazakhstan the previous night, losing on penalties to Kairat Almaty following a goalless two legs.
When asked if he has any concerns over his future, with the away fans who had travelled to the Jan Breydel Stadium chanting for his removal, Martin revealed he had already spoken with chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell before addressing the media.
"No. I've had a chat with Patrick and Kevin already,” he said. “They're amazing, they're really supportive.
"They understand that this might take time, they knew that before they came in. They understand the position and where we're at, and all the focus is now on Sunday.
"The only thing we can do tonight is accept the pain, the humiliation and the hurt that we are going to feel, and then use it for fuel.
"There is no message to the players right now. We just have to feel the pain. There's no point dissecting the game when everyone's emotions are high.
“To the fans I have nothing but an apology. I'm really sorry they had to witness that. It's humiliating and really painful. I have nothng but disappointment and hurt that they've had to go through that."
‘Proud of Tav’
Rangers were 5-0 down by half-time and conceded a sixth within minutes of the restart before eventually stemming the bleeding. Martin admitted there were no positives to draw from the performance but pointed to club captain James Tavernier, who was brought off the bench after just 12 minutes, as one shining light.
"I was really proud of Tav," he stated. "The way he came on. He's been disappointed not to play and he showed leadership tonight, during the game, after the game. He's desperate to do well for this club and for us. I felt that after and during the game. He more than anyone has a right to be disappointed and frustrated. Now we're going to need leadership for sure, throughout the whole group. Nothing I say now will make anyone feel any better or change anyone's opinion.”
Much to the chagrin of Rangers fans, Martin also named midfielder Nicolas Raskin on the bench and admitted afterwards the decision was due to uncertainty surrounding the Belgian internationalist's future ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.
Addressing Raskin’s omission from the starting line-up, he explained: "I think there's a few of the guys who there's a bit of uncertainty around at the moment so it's really difficult to build a team around someone we're not convinced or fully sure will be here."
Martin now takes his Rangers side into his first Old Firm meeting with Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday looking to claw back what is already a six-point deficit to the early Premiership leaders after failing to win any of his opening three league matches in charge.
“We have an amazing opportunity on Sunday in a huge game that means so much to everyone,” Martin said. “I don’t think we could ask for a better game to move forward and try and build some connection between us and the fans. Tonight was difficult and damaging, so we have to win on Sunday.”
