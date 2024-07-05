Rangers major signing boost, wanted Hibs star addresses future, shock £30m price tag slapped on Ibrox defender - transfer news
Hibs star Martin Boyle has addressed his future at Easter Road after he was linked with a move to Australia in recent weeks. The 31-year-old re-joined the Edinburgh club in 2022 after a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faisaly didn’t work out, but has been tipped to move once again, with the A-League viewed as a potential destination after he was quoted as saying he had an ambition to play in Australia before the end of his career. However, Boyle has now quashed rumours that he is seeking to depart the club, insisting the ‘lives and breathes’ the club and would only leave when Hibs themselves decide to move him on.
“I’m still contracted here,” said Boyle. “That’s how it will be for the remainder of my contract. A lot of fans probably took it like I was wanting to jump ship, wanting out, but I want to get the story straight. That’s not the case. I love nothing more than being at this club and representing this club. I think it was just, at the age I am, the idea of giving something back to Australia was the point I was trying to get across. I know I’m not going to be a Hibernian player forever. You know, the time will come – which will be sad."
A 15-year-old Scotland youth international has completed a dream move to EPL giants Manchester United after impressing scouts at Old Trafford. Camron Mpofu, who was born in Fife and brought up in Kirkcaldy, has impressed at the Berkshire club’s youth academy in recent months after joining them following a successful six-week trial and has now caught the attention of Manchester United, who moved to bring him to the club this week. “I’m proud to officially announce my signing for Manchester United,” said the player via Instagram. “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey so far, especially my family, and the coaches and staff at Reading. The hard work continues.” Mpofu made his Scotland under-15 international debut earlier this year, but is also eligible to play for England and has previously been selected for rivals England for a training camp.
Philippe Clement is set to welcome another player to Ibrox in the coming days with Moroccan youth international Hamza Igamane reported to be closing in on a move. The striker has been tipped to complete a £2 million switch from AS Far Rabat and has already issued an emotional farewell to his club via social media. In a major boost to Rnagers, the player has been left out of the Morocco Under-23 squad for the Olympics, meaning he will be available to Clement straight away. Matches at the Games in Paris take place from July 24 to August 10, so Igamane will be able to feature in Champions League and Scottish Premiership fixtures that take place during that period. It is thought the player has already agreed personal terms with the Gers and is likely to be announced as the club’s sixth signing of the summer after being granted a work permit in recent days.
Hibs are reported to have joined the race to sign Ipswich Town centre-half Corrie Ndaba, who enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Kilmarnock last season. Killie boss Derek McInnes revealed the club are eyeing a move that would see the 24-year-old return to the club this summer - however, reports now state Hibs will look to snatch him from under the noses of their Scottish Premiership rivals. Ndaba played in 28 games for Kilmarnock last season as they sealed European football with an impressive fourth place finish. The Dublin born defender is a product of the Ipswich’s academy system but will see his contract come to an end next summer and has been tipped to move on in the current window.
A former Scottish Premiership chief has claimed that in-demand Rangers defender Connor Goldson could be sold for a fee of £30 million. The Gers centre-back has been tipped for a reunion with former boss Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro Club Al-Ettifaq, while he also has rumoured interest from Birmingham City. He fell out of favour with Philippe Clement last year after a series of poor performances before seeing his season curtailed by injury and the Ibrox club could be set to allow the player to make a summer departure.
However, former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness has now claimed the player could be worth £30 million, telling Football Insider: “I think Birmingham seems to be the favourite and certainly that's what I'm hearing that most interest is at the moment for Goldson. I really don't know a valuation but I don't see him being much more than £25-30million. I know that Steven Gerrard would love him to be at Al-Ettifaq but again, that's the sort of money I see for Goldson. I don't see that as a market that being a market that I think Birmingham in League One... may be prepared to pay that. They've got big room for some money to be spent there. They are going to have a decent budget for League One, probably more than most clubs in the Championship. I think that's where he may end up and I think he'd do very well to go on the ride with Birmingham to get promoted and go on from there. I think that's where he's going to go."
