As the summer transfer window rumours ramp up, there are a number of Rangers players who continue to be strongly linked with a move away from Ibrox.

There’s already been a huge turnover in players after the squad was bolsted by the signings of Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Scotland international goalkeeper Liam Kelly, however, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe have all departed following the expiry of their Rangers contracts.

“We need to get a good balance in the squad,” said Gers boss Philippe Clement earlier this week. “It was important to find these young talents and I think we have found a few really exciting talents for the future of this club. To be ready to play minutes in the beginning, but also in the coming years. It’s something that’s not been done for the past couple of years, to have developing players and to sell them for better prices.”

Here, we take a look at the players who could depart Rangers this summer for pastures new - and those who are highly unlikely to.

Connor Goldson - could leave He's been a mainstay of the Rangers back line for a number of years but has been strongly linked with a move to Birmingham City and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq. Fell out of favour last season after a number of poor performances before injury curtailed his season. He's on a big wage and Clement may find it necessary to move him on. | Getty Images

Alex Lowry - could leave A loan move to Hearts was derailed by injury last year and Lowry is a forgotten man at Ibrox currently. The youngster has bags of talent though and the club could look to find him another loan deal in order to gain much needed match fitness. | SNS Group

Robbie Fraser - staying The Gers youngster made a positive impression on his debut against Dundee and was awarded with a new contract recently. Will hope for more first team minutes and will definitely be a Rangers player next season. | SNS Group