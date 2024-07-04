It has now been six years since Rangers confirmed the appointment of footballing legend Steven Gerrard as their new manager.
The last Gers boss to bring the Scottish Premiership trophy to Ibrox is long gone now, with his switch to Aston Villa in November 2021 failing to pay dividends and the ex-Liverpool icon now is now in charge of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.
However, despite his hiccup at Villa Park, his stint in charge of Rangers was largely successful. His first summer transfer window saw Gerrard recruit the likes of Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and, perhaps less memorably, George Edmundson. In total, there were 42 players who came through the doors at Ibrox during his reign - but who offered Rangers the most?
Here we rank all 42 Rangers players signed by Gerrard from worst to best and ask - where are they now?
1. Juninho Bacuna
Rangers brought in the midfield misfit for a fee of around £2m, he played just six games, and left around six months after arriving. Pound for pound, Gerrard's worst signing. He's recently been relegated with Birmingham City and will play in the third tier of English football next season.
2. Nnamdi Ofoborh
After signing from Bournemouth in the summer of 2021, Ofoborh discovered he had a heart issue that required managing. He didn't play a single minute at Ibrox and left the club by mutual consent. Moved to Swindon Town in March 2024 and did enough to earn himself a new contract this summer.
3. Eros Grezda
The Albanian signed a four year deal with the club and featured 13 times in the Scottish Premiership, without having much of an impact. However, his time at Ibrox came to an abrupt end when he was alleged to have spat at an opposition manager during Rangers' under-21s Tunnock's Cup match at Ballymena United. He was later fined for his conduct after the matter was investigated. Grezda has had a nomadic career since and was last seen playing for NK Rudeš in the Croatian second tier. | Getty Images
4. Umar Sadiq
The Nigerian forward played just four games for Rangers after signing on loan from AS Roma. Following a spell in Serbia, he moved to Spain and developed into a goal machine for Almería, scoring 38 goals over two seasons in the Segunda División before moving to Real Sociedad, where he once again struggled for form.