3 . Eros Grezda

The Albanian signed a four year deal with the club and featured 13 times in the Scottish Premiership, without having much of an impact. However, his time at Ibrox came to an abrupt end when he was alleged to have spat at an opposition manager during Rangers' under-21s Tunnock's Cup match at Ballymena United. He was later fined for his conduct after the matter was investigated. Grezda has had a nomadic career since and was last seen playing for NK Rudeš in the Croatian second tier. | Getty Images