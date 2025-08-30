Rangers living in game-by-game existence as Russell Martin shows moments of narkiness

European draw is firmly off the agenda - will head coach even be present for them?

Despite taking place just minutes after a Europa League draw that had pitched Rangers against such attractive opposition as AS Roma and Porto, Russell Martin’s latest pre-match press conference did not include a single mention of the upcoming ties.

Maybe that said it all. It reflected the fact that this weekend’s Old Firm fixture is consuming everyone thoughts and, given Celtic's own problems, might even be ranked among the most intriguing such meetings in modern times.

It was also perhaps indicative of the lack of confidence of those in the room that Martin will still be in charge by the time the eight-match league phase kicks-off towards the end of next month.

After all, was it not as recently as February when we trotted in to speak to Philippe Clement before a game against St Mirren fresh from hearing the draw for the last-16 stage of the Europa League, which had paired Rangers with Fenerbahce, then managed by Jose Mourinho.

Of course, it was mentioned, with Clement surprising everyone with his admission that while he respected the Portuguese, he preferred managers with “another style”. Not that Mourinho was able to debate this point with Clement. By the time the first leg of the tie took place 12 or so days later, he was shaking hands with Barry Ferguson on the sidelines.

So AS Roma, Ferencvaros, Sturm Graz and everyone else Rangers will be facing between now and January can wait. It’s already a case of game by game for Martin. Before anyone can even think about the European fixtures, there’s Celtic, Hearts at Ibrox and then Hibernian in a home League Cup quarter-final tie to negotiate.

Rangers’ time to reflect

Most ominously of all, especially given Martin’s revelation about United States-based chairman Andrew Cavenagh visiting the Rangers training ground this weekend prior to attending Sunday’s clash with Celtic, is the scheduling of an international break directly after the Old Firm clash.

Such windows, particularly at this time of year, are often seen as a time for clubs to pause, reflect and take stock. It’s often viewed as the beginning of killing season for managers who are struggling. This spectacle draws the inevitable outrage from commentators who point out that the season’s barely started.

This remains one of Martin’s most persuasive defences when the level of opposition from his own supporters towards him is brought up following the club’s joint-record 6-0 defeat against Club Brugge on Wednesday. “It's our fourth league game,” he pointed out, with reference to Sunday’s clash with Celtic. “The manner of defeat makes everything feel terrible. We've qualified for the Europa League. We have a chance to put things right on Sunday. All focus is on that after Wednesday night. Now it's about responding properly.”

Of course, everyone has heard this before. We’ve heard Rangers won’t lose as soft and as early a goal as they did against Brugge in the first leg, only to see the Ibrox side concede almost as quickly and almost as cheaply in the second leg.

Fans now want to see the big hitters restored to the team having, in the case of James Tavernier, wanted to see the back of him not so long ago. Nico Raskin, whose father has shared his unhappiness about his son’s situation at Ibrox on social media, is now cast as the pivotal player if Rangers wish to beat Celtic despite failing to set the heather alight when he’s been played this season.

There’s some understandable concern about the continued damage being done to young players such as Jayden Meghoma, who are being pitched into situations where opposition players are feasting on their inexperience. “It could be of amazing benefit to them long term, with their character and who they are as people,” argued Martin. “Personally, I think it will hurt and be a big test for players, whether they're experienced and played hundreds of games or they're really young lads coming into it, having to deal with something like that and the response and what comes after it. As I’ve said, nothing worthwhile having is without some sort of pain.”

Raskin questions bring some flashes of terseness

There were some flashes of narkiness, something we haven’t necessarily seen before in Martin, particularly when the issue of Raskin was brought up. He revealed the Belgian had been in training following a report that the player was not involved in preparations for the Celtic match, which of course might still be true. Pressed on the situation further, and why he wouldn’t confirm whether the Belgian was in his squad or not, he said: “I’ve answered five questions on it already."

He was quizzed about why he feels he can turn this seemingly hopeless situation around. How, when nearly everyone seems so against him, he has the strength to carry on? It’s here where a newspaper interview he gave a couple of years ago, long before he was reunited with Rangers, and where he spoke about his difficult upbringing, comes to mind.

In this piece he recounted seeing his father, who has since died, physically abuse his mother. He endured a sometimes brutal upbringing in Brighton, when his dad’s violence and gambling addiction cast a long shadow. It clearly helps to provide some perspective in these early dog days at Ibrox. For better or worse, he has an admirable conviction that he's doing what is necessary to succeed at Rangers in the long term even if long term might not be something he needs to worry about.

“I know I can't be influenced or swayed by outside noise,” he said. “Also, when you grow up and have to experience many, many tough things, you have a bit of perspective and gratitude that means, actually, this is football. It means so much to everyone. But there's lot tougher things to endure.

“This job isn't for the timid. We give it everything. And I'm enjoying it! It might surprise you to hear me say that, but I am. We are. And now we have to make sure that we can win as many games as we can.”